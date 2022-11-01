Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County increases wages by up to 16%, excluding one elected official
KALAMAZOO, MI -- People in a variety of roles within Kalamazoo County government are getting extra pay raises, except for the elected official in charge of the county’s money. The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved more pay for employees and some elected officials on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Most...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Here’s what is on the 2022 general election ballot in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Election Day is nearly here, and people are headed to the polls to cast their ballots and voice their opinions about who should lead us into the future. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the election. Voters can go to Michigan.gov/vote to find a sample ballot, their polling location and other voter information.
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
‘All that matters’ is justice for killing Kalamazoo man, family, friends say
KALAMAZOO, MI – No one has been arrested or charged nearly 14 months after Patrick Harbor was killed in Kalamazoo. Harbor, 32, was fatally shot Sept. 12, 2021, in a home on McCourtie Street, near Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) said previously. Police did not send...
Family of men convicted under Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act shares message
In Jackson County’s small community of Munith, Pete Musico and his wife lived with their daughter’s families, including his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, in a three-generation household.
Kalamazoo utility billing services moving to Stockbridge Avenue office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is asking utility customers to visit a different location for certain utility billing services. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, the city of Kalamazoo’s utility billing services will move from City Hall, 241 W. South Street, to the city’s Stockbridge Avenue offices at 415 E. Stockbridge Ave.
Mike Pence to rally with Huizenga in Kalamazoo area
PORTAGE, MI -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to rally Friday, Nov. 4 in West Michigan with U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. An invitation for the event was touted Wednesday on the Republican Party of Kalamazoo County Facebook page. The “Faith & Freedom Rally” is scheduled for 1...
WWMTCw
Investigative documents show complaints leading up to firing of Kalamazoo Twp. fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Documents obtained by News Channel 3 detail the complaints and investigations that ultimately led to the terminations of Kalamazoo Township Fire chief, David Obreiter, and battalion chief, Matt Mulac. Firing: Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township. News Channel 3's request for these...
Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
Portage city-led development of up to 78 housing units gets boost from stimulus money
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new housing development that the city of Portage wants to build on 14 acres in the city is receiving a boost from county stimulus funds. The proposed project would feature up to 78 residential units through a mix of homes and townhomes. It’s being marketed as a way to help fill the “missing middle” of home ownership in Kalamazoo County.
bridgemi.com
Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots
Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
Toxic air levels increase as Kalamazoo tries to reduce human exposure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to reduce toxic hydrogen sulfide gas levels in the air over a portion of the city. But recent readings on more than one sensor show increasing levels. Data from the city of Kalamazoo air sensor at the corner of Gull Road...
Three men plead in staged courier van robbery of $1.2 million in cash
LANSING, MI -- Three men have admitted to taking part in a staged robbery of a courier van carrying $1.2 million in cash. Federal prosecutors said the three men -- two from Mason and one from Grand Rapids -- face up to 10 years in prison and fines of more than $250,000 when sentenced.
go955.com
Kalamazoo County Commissioners to vote on plan to make county workers salaries more competitive
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some Kalamazoo County Employees will be in for another raise after the New Year, especially those with the lowest salaries. Essential workers have already gotten a big COVID bonus from ARPA Funds for working through the worst of the pandemic. Now the additional pay hikes will be the result of an extensive study of the County’s pay scale that showed many of them were not competitive.
Pollution in Kalamazoo air for years has experts concerned about health long-term
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City air sensors have detected potentially dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide pollution in the air for more than three years, and experts are concerned about chronic or lifetime exposure to the gas over a period of years. Levels of the gas, measured by sensors over a three-year...
Western Michigan University Magazine
WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
Sheriff: Detectives still ‘looking in all directions’ for Deanie Peters
The disappearance of 14-year-old Deanie Peters from her brother's wrestling practice more than 41 years ago remains one of West Michigan's biggest unsolved mysteries, but recently unsealed court records obtained by Target 8 show Kent County cold case detectives are still chasing down leads.
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
