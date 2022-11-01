ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Here’s what is on the 2022 general election ballot in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Election Day is nearly here, and people are headed to the polls to cast their ballots and voice their opinions about who should lead us into the future. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the election. Voters can go to Michigan.gov/vote to find a sample ballot, their polling location and other voter information.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots

Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo County Commissioners to vote on plan to make county workers salaries more competitive

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some Kalamazoo County Employees will be in for another raise after the New Year, especially those with the lowest salaries. Essential workers have already gotten a big COVID bonus from ARPA Funds for working through the worst of the pandemic. Now the additional pay hikes will be the result of an extensive study of the County’s pay scale that showed many of them were not competitive.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
