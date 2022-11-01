ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers.

CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host the event on November 12.

The event allows residents to get “owner applied numbers” stamped on their own trailers, free of charge. In addition, trailer VIN and serial numbers will also be entered into a records system.

“Last year, Charleston County deputies took 71 reports of stolen trailers and recovered 14 in all,” CCSO said. “That recovery rate could be higher if the trailers were stamped with unique identification numbers and entered into a system, helping officers quickly reunite a stolen trailer with its owner.”

4 charged in SC in COVID relief fraud ring

The owner-applied number will be engraved on the trailer frame in a secondary hidden location, increasing the likelihood of recovery and complicating the process of trading and selling stolen property. If trailer owners also know their trailer’s VIN or serial number, the chances of recovery and even greater, CCSO said.

The Trailer Identification Project (TIP) event is free to any resident interested in making their trailers identifiable in the case of a theft.

The event will run between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Exchange Park, located at 9850 US-78 in Ladson

Participants can also enter a free drawing to win a Proven Industries trailer coupler lock.

