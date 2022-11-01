Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
SFGate
Oscar Show Advice: Go Crazy!
The first two are in fine shape. But that third one is a hot mess, threatening to tarnish the others. Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at 'Emancipation' Screening: 'It's Truly Powerful and Moving'. So it was a big relief when new Academy of Motion Picture Arts...
44 Teeny Tiny Things That Were So Important To Millennials That Mean Nothing In 2022
Because there was no greater joy than turning to the TV Guide Channel at the exact moment the first channel started scrolling.
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
SFGate
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Comments / 0