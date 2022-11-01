Read full article on original website
RED BANK: APARTMENTS WIN BOARD OK
The vacant onetime home of Big Man’s West and the office building at left would be razed to make way for the development, shown in the illustration below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Rendering by SOME Architects. Click to enlarge.) Developer Michael Salerno told redbankgreen he’s planning to call...
RED BANK: SECRET STAR OF THE PARADE?
Ok, we could be dead wrong about this, but it seems to us at redbankgreen that there may be an entertainment superstar who enjoyed Red Bank’s Halloween Parade and was able to blend into the crowd in costume. Mystery parade-goer smooches a mystery clown in the White Street lot....
RED BANK: STATION RAZED FOR APARTMENTS
A onetime gas station-turned-gym in downtown Red Bank was razed Tuesday. The property as it appeared in May, 2021, above, and a depiction of the proposed building from the same viewpoint, below. (Photos by Allan Bass and John T. Ward; rendering by S.O.M.E. Architects. Click to enlarge.) The plan calls...
RED BANK: LUNCH BREAK SETS INTERIM SPACE
Red Bank’s Lunch Break will move to an interim location during construction on its home facilities, the social services nonprofit announced Wednesday. A rendering of the Lunch Break makeover now underway on Drs. James Parker Boulevard. (Rendering by Kellenyi Johnson Wagner. Click to enlarge.) Starting Friday, meal service, pantry...
RED BANK: SALERNO PLAN TO GET VOTE?
After three years of revisions and hearings, Michael Salerno’s proposal for 46 apartments in downtown Red Bank appears set for a vote by zoning board Thursday night. The plan calls for a four-story building encompassing the sites of an existing office building at 121 Monmouth Street, as well as the former Big Man’s West, a concert venue owned by late saxophonist Clarence Clemons, both of which would be demolished.
RED BANK: HALLOWEEN PARADE SHINES
Kissed by sunshine and warm weather, the 74th annual Red Bank Halloween Parade drew hundreds of costumed celebrants for a joyful march down Broad Street Sunday. redbankgreen‘s photos from the parade below. If you value redbankgreen‘s photo coverage of community events, please become a financial supporter for as little...
RED BANK: HISTORIC REFERENDUM ON BALLOT
Red Bank would still be known as the “Borough of Red Bank,” even if the form of government is changed by referendum, Charter Study commissioners say. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. While Red Bank’s 114-year run under a “borough” form of...
RED BANK: ROADWORK TO CLOSE PINCKNEY
Pinckney Road from Broad Street to Branch Avenue in Red Bank is to be closed to through-traffic for repaving this week – weather permitting. But it’s not clear what the weather will permit. According to announcements by Red Bank and Little Silver police, the Monmouth County Highway Department...
RED BANK: VNA PLANS HEALTH CENTER MOVE
What’s Going On Here at the space formerly occupied by the Lambs & Wolves hair salon on Bridge Avenue in Red Bank?. The Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey plans to relocate its Red Bank Primary Care Center, now at 188 East Bergen Place, to the building at 64-66 Bridge Avenue, opposite the train station.
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN GETS MORE INPUT
Joseph Pallante writes a comment on a display as his daughter, Evalyse Pallante, looks on at a Red Bank Master Plan workshop Monday night. Planning board member Kristina Bonatakis speaking with residents at the event. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Hosted by Pilgrim Baptist Church, the event...
RED BANK: PENNEY CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION
Jonathan Maciel Penney addressing the council Wednesday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A Republican candidate for Red Bank council called for an investigation Wednesday into the abrupt firing of the borough attorney in July. Emails sent by Councilman Ed Zipprich in advance of the firing of...
RED BANK: MIRANDI Q&A
In the November 8 election, Red Bank voters will pick three members of the municipal government – the mayor and two council members – for terms that begin January 1. But the winners may be in office for only six months, depending on the outcome of a ballot referendum on whether to change the town’s form of government. Adoption would trigger another election in May, 2023, for mayor and all six council seats.
RED BANK: DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS OK’D
The project would replace a one-story commercial building at Mechanic Street and Globe Court. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.) The action followed design changes by developer Mazin ‘Patrick’ Kalian that eliminated one story, 10 dwelling units and the need for key variances. Nest owner Jennifer Glassberg,...
RED BANK: PORTMAN Q&A
Mayoral candidate Billy Portman. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) In the November 8 election, Red Bank voters will pick three members of the municipal government – the mayor and two council members – for terms that begin January 1. But the winners may be in...
RED BANK: TAYLOR Q&A
Council candidate Mark Taylor. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) In the November 8 election, Red Bank voters will pick three members of the municipal government – the mayor and two council members – for terms that begin January 1. But the winners may be in...
RED BANK: BUILDING VALUE DOUBLES. HOW?
The building at 14-16 Broad Street doubled in value in just two years. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Talk about rapid inflation: a downtown Red Bank commercial building doubled in value over the last two years, according to a recent sale. What’s Going On Here?. The...
RED BANK: LYNCH SCHOLARSHIP FUNDED
Lynch scholar David ‘Louie’ Connolly, center, with Monsignor Joseph Rosie and RBC President Bob Abatemarco. Below, Ann Marie and Dennis Lynch. (Click to enlarge.) Red Bank Catholic (RBC) is honored to announce the endowment of the Dennis P. Lynch ’59 Merit Scholarship. The scholarship has been generously donated by the Lynch Family, in memory of Dennis’s exemplary character and love of his alma mater.
RED BANK: PUTH TO HEAD $20M BASIE DRIVE
Charlie Puth with Count Basie Center president and CEO Adam Philipson at the kickoff of Puth’s ‘One Night Only’ tour in Red Bank Sunday night. Pop music star Charlie Puth has been named honorary chair of the Count Basie Center for the Arts‘ ‘Forever For Everyone’ endowment campaign, the Red Bank venue announced Sunday.
RED BANK: TWO MORE FOUR-WAY STOPS OK’D
Two Red Bank intersections may soon be getting four-way stops, if the borough council follows through on plans greenlighted informally Wednesday night. At the council’s request, the police department’s traffic safety unit recently reviewed six intersections considered potential locations for four-ways, police chief and interim Business Administrator Darren McConnell told the council during its monthly workshop session.
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN GETS MARKED UP
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) They gathered at the Red Bank Middle School despite heavy rain to share their thoughts on the first wholesale rewriting of the vision plan in almost three decades. About two dozen residents attended the event. Below, Susan Favate of BFJ Planning addressing...
