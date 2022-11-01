ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Something New in the Neighborhood: Vester

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3645Oi_0iuTYIWQ00

Eating well + feeling good.

When it comes to breakfast and lunch in South Boston, there’s a new choice! Enter Vester – located at 105 West First Street in the lobby of CRISPR Therapeutics! Inspired by the tradition of Danish simplicity, Vester offers quality, seasonal, clean options for mindful eating. So what exactly does that mean – delicious, locally sourced ingredients in the form of simple options for breakfast and lunch.

For breakfast, Vester offers a variety of breakfast sandwiches like their eggo waffle sandwich, toasts including avocado + tomato, fig + ricotta, breakfast burritos, and locally sourced bread and pastries. Vester’s lunch menu features sandwiches like turkey + brie, Mike’s Honey Hot grilled cheese, a tuna melt, and a variety of wraps like buttermilk chicken + avocado, turkey, cheese BLAT and more.

If salad is more of your thing for lunch, Vester’s selection includes shaved brussles, tomato + mozzarella, and lemon dijon spinach.

You can check out their full menu here!

Vester also offers catering too! This is their second location. The first is in Kendal Square in Cambridge.

Follow them on Instagram for the latest!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Give Thanks! November Tree at Cannonball Cafe

Have you been to the Cannonball Cafe yet? If you haven’t (what are you waiting for?), here’s the perfect excuse to stop by!. For the month of November, Cannonball Cafe is decorating their tree (yes, it’s up all year) with what you’re thankful for! They’ll provide the blank ornament, and you can write what you’re thankful for! While you’re there, you might as well treat yourself to a cup of coffee and one of Cannonball Cafe’s home-baked cookies!
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – October 31st

Beware of little ghosts and goblins (and their parents) roaming the streets in search for Halloween candy. East and West Broadway will be filled with trick or treaters on Monday, October 31st from 4pm-6pm picking up candy from local businesses and residences. So be warned! This event is free and is hosted by the members of the South Boston Chamber of Commerce. A special pedestrian traffic flow has been requested. You can get the details.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – Halloween Weekend Edition

From Costume Contests to Live music, check out our roundup of Halloween Happenings in Southie!. roundup of family friendly Halloween events in the neighborhood!. Celebrate Halloween at the Recreation Station along Pappas Way. Bring the whole family for some trick or treating fun featuring spooky music and festive decor. Enjoy complimentary face painting and a raffle featuring gift cards from local South Boston businesses. No registration is required – we look forward to seeing you there! Cider, donuts, trick or treating stations and more! Saturday, October 29 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus

We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Awww, rats! Another reason to properly dispose of your trash

At Wednesday’s City Council Meeting (in addition to the redistricting battle), the top of rats and trash came up. Councilors Kenzie Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Ed Flynn called for a hearing to discuss the possibility of starting some form of “a trash containerization pilot” program to help with the rat problem. (According to data compiled by Apartment Guide, Boston is the second most rat-infested metro area in the country.)
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Grave Situation in Southie

What is it about Halloween that make cemeteries that much spookier? Maybe it’s the bare tree branches that line them or the fact that night falls so early in late October. It’s the time of year when you call cemeteries graveyards and you wonder – is that place haunted?
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy