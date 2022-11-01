Something New in the Neighborhood: Vester

Eating well + feeling good.

When it comes to breakfast and lunch in South Boston, there’s a new choice! Enter Vester – located at 105 West First Street in the lobby of CRISPR Therapeutics! Inspired by the tradition of Danish simplicity, Vester offers quality, seasonal, clean options for mindful eating. So what exactly does that mean – delicious, locally sourced ingredients in the form of simple options for breakfast and lunch.

For breakfast, Vester offers a variety of breakfast sandwiches like their eggo waffle sandwich, toasts including avocado + tomato, fig + ricotta, breakfast burritos, and locally sourced bread and pastries. Vester’s lunch menu features sandwiches like turkey + brie, Mike’s Honey Hot grilled cheese, a tuna melt, and a variety of wraps like buttermilk chicken + avocado, turkey, cheese BLAT and more.

If salad is more of your thing for lunch, Vester’s selection includes shaved brussles, tomato + mozzarella, and lemon dijon spinach.

You can check out their full menu here!

Vester also offers catering too! This is their second location. The first is in Kendal Square in Cambridge.

