wjct.org
At long last, curbside recycling returns in Clay County
After more than 15 months, Clay County is going to resume curbside recycling. Pickup will resume Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights, the county announced Thursday. Curbside recycling was suspended in August 2021 because the county's waste contractor, Waste Management, did...
Jacksonville City Council plans to vote today on new district maps
The Jacksonville City Council plans to vote Friday on new district maps after the old ones were struck down as unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, yet after three days of committee meetings, it’s not clear that the council has enough votes to approve the maps. Last month, U.S. District Judge Marcia...
After fits and starts, Jacksonville council approves new districts
Under the gun of a tight deadline, the Jacksonville City Council on Friday approved a new map of council districts to submit in federal court on Tuesday, the deadline set by a judge. The map’s base configuration was drawn by an outside expert hired by the city’s legal department to...
City Council rolls back redistricting changes and labors toward marathon meeting
The Jacksonville City Council is committing to an all-day meeting Friday to finalize a proposed map of new city council districts to meet a Nov. 8 deadline imposed by a federal judge. At the third and final meeting of a special redistricting committee Thursday, council members voted to roll back...
Candlelight vigil fights rash of antisemitic messages
Flames flickered in the hands of dozens Thursday night at James Weldon Johnson Park as community groups gathered with local residents with one goal in mind: push back against those who malign members of the Jewish faith. And as they held small candles in the sunset breeze at the park...
$1 million fund established to combat antisemitism
In response to rising hate speech, a $1 million fund has been established to combat antisemitism in the Jacksonville area. The Together Strong Community Fund, established by business executive David Miller and the Miller families, will address the root causes of bias through "education, conversation and interaction," according to an announcement from the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida.
Three sentenced in Duval County voting schemes
Sentences were handed down in Jacksonville this week in two voting-related crimes, according to the State Attorney's Office. And a third suspect whose case is connected with one of the men sentenced this week is being prosecuted now in an election fraud case. His next court hearing set for the day after elections are held.
