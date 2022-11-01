ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Memories of Run the Table

In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6. Aaron Rodgers said he thought they could "run the table." And they did. They're 3-5 headed into Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to play; team undecided on RB Cam Akers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite an ankle sprain that occurred late in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Kupp underwent further testing this...
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at Cincinnati with an ankle injury. The Panthers ruled Hubbard out for a second straight week after he did not practice Friday. He did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday. D'Onta Foreman will once again carry the load for the Panthers (2-6) against the Bengals (4-4), with rookie Raheem Blackshear providing backup. ...
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

