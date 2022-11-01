ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Disney On Ice Skates Into Moline December 1-4

Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK December 1-4! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true.
MOLINE, IL
Meet The Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats! Can you be a hero to Bowie and give him a furever home?
MILAN, IL
Moline’s Black Box Theatre Presents ‘Motherhood: The Musical

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline rolls out the baby carriage for “Motherhood: The Musical,” because having a baby is just the beginning…motherhood is for life. In the original play written by Sue Fabisch, four women share their insights, challenges and pleasures at a baby shower. In 90 minutes of fun, you’ll get a peek into the powerful friendship of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Brooke, a hard-working lawyer; Barb, a stressed-out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, her family and her divorce. Motherhood is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age. It’s climbing the emotional mountain only to find that there’s laundry at the top.
MOLINE, IL
Iowa And Illinois Men Are Asked To Grow Mustaches To Help Gilda’s Club

What did Teddy Roosevelt, Burt Reynolds, and Tom Selleck all have in common? Fantastic mustaches!. In the spirit of No Shave November, Gilda’s Club is launching Grow Your Mo presented by United Healthcare on November 1st to call attention to all cancers, especially cancers affecting men. For the month of November, we are encouraging men in the community to forego shaving and begin growing a fantastic mustache (beards, too, except to compete you must showcase your ‘stache only at the Finale) while raising money for Gilda’s Club.
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf Rotary Sponsoring Blanket Drive For The Homeless Through Holidays

The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from October 3 through December 2. The goal is to receive 4,000+ blankets in 2022 which is double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
BETTENDORF, IA
Dinosaurs Take Over the Davenport Public Library!

It’s DINOVEMBER and dinosaurs are taking over the all Davenport Public Library locations! Your Dino toys and stuffies will spend a couple of weeks hanging out with Library staff as we process books, answer phones, lead storytimes, and more! Your dino will even write you a postcard letting you know about all the fun stuff they are doing (and how many books they have devoured…). Drop off your Dino at a Davenport Library between Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 and expect to spend a few minutes filling out paperwork so we can keep your dino safe and secure during their time with us. Dinos will then be available for pickup from your chosen library location between Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Keep watch on our social media for all the dino-mite fun!
DAVENPORT, IA
The Ultimate Guide to Quad Cities’ Haunted Attractions

It’s official, Quad Cities. The wait is over. It’s Haunted House and Hayrack Ride time!. Check out these bone-chilling experiences, happening in the area:. The longest running Haunted Attraction in the Quad Cities, Factory of Fear, will celebrate their opening night this Friday Sep 28. Factory of Fear was rated number 1 in the Quad Cities on HauntedQC.com in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
“12 Angry Jurors” Opens November 4 at Playcrafters

Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose with a stage version by Sherman L. Sergel and directed by Mike Schulz. The trial of a 19-year-old man for the fatal stabbing of his father has just concluded. It looks like an open-and-shut case; that is until one of the jurors takes a look at the facts in a new way. Evidence is re-examined, tempers get short, and arguments grow heated as issues become personal, with each juror revealing his or her own character. As the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new threat of violence breaks out, all in the pursuit of the truth and the right thing to do.
MOLINE, IL
