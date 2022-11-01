Magic Injury Report: Jalen Suggs Return Close?

The Orlando Magic has dealt with numerous injuries this season. But one key player could be back as early as tonight.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic has been one of the most injured teams in the league so far this season, but one player is eyeing a return very soon.

After being out for the past five games with an ankle sprain, second-year guard Jalen Suggs is questionable Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder . Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, played in just 48 games last year due to injury and even got hurt during the preseason this year.

Suggs had been wearing a boot on the sideline in the first few games of his absence, but he no longer sports it, leading many to believe his healing process is reaching the end. With Suggs being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, it could be a welcomed return for the former Gonzaga Bulldog.

His return is needed, considering the fact that the team is without Markelle Fultz (toe) and Cole Anthony (oblique) for the foreseeable future. On top of that, Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moe Wagner (ankle) and Gary Harris (knee) do not have a timetable for their return.

However, there is concern that Suggs might be returning too quickly from injury. The only way to find out if those concerns are realized is if he plays in the game.

The Magic play the Thunder tonight at 8 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

