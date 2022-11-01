Read full article on original website
Early voting in Dougherty County is a hit at Civic Center
ALBANY — If the experience of two Albany voters who cast early ballots on Wednesday is typical of all, the process has been a pleasant one at the Albany Civic Center, where the large space and plenty of poll workers made a difference. While voters in the state are...
Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters
Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
Albany Police Department Chief appointed to serve on IACP Board
The Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Chief Persley has been appointed to a three-year term through the 2025 Annual Conference and will be effective immediately. The Board of Directors is...
Albany Police developing an intervention prevention program
The Albany Police Department is developing a community-based intervention-prevention program. The goal is to have sustainable partnerships with community leaders that can help provide resources to residents. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley talks about how this program is taking a different approach by listening more. “With this we’re gonna change...
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home. It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn’t.
Albany commissioners defend salary increase votes
ALBANY — There are two actions that elected officials can take that are sure to get the notice of voters: raising taxes and increasing their own salaries. The Dougherty County Commission did the former two months ago, and on Tuesday the Albany City Commission approved a pay increase for commission members.
MCLB Albany announces advancement in electric vehicle charging infrastructure
The Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany was recently awarded a project through a General Services Administration area-wide contract to Georgia Power for the installation of electric vehicle chargers in support of an all-electric fleet of vehicles. The effort consists of 21 charge points at nine locations throughout the installation as...
Southwest Georgia agencies respond to assist with Columbia, Alabama house fire
Multiple Southwest Georgia agencies were called in to assist with an Alabama house fire. In a post on Facebook, the Columbia Fire Department posted a thank you to Blakely Fire/Rescue and the Early County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, for their help with a house fire Thursday morning. Around...
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be...
Delays expected along Albany road for several days as repave project begins
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A repaving project in Albany will close a section of road starting Sunday evening. In a media release, Albany officials say crews will begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say construction...
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
4 alleged members of Purps Criminal Street Gang indicted on 32 charges in Dougherty County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which was founded at a local high school in Dougherty County in 2017. Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia...
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Albany police officer involved in vehicle accident
ALBANY — An Albany Police Department officer was involved in a vehicle accident while responding to a burglary call Friday, APD said in a news release. The officer was traveling northbound on North Jefferson Street at around midnight in response to a burglary in progress call. As the police vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Broad Avenue.
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
APD vehicle involved in Friday crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
