Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters

Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
cobbcounty.org

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
wfxl.com

APD Captain retires after 30 years of service

Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department Chief appointed to serve on IACP Board

The Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Chief Persley has been appointed to a three-year term through the 2025 Annual Conference and will be effective immediately. The Board of Directors is...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police developing an intervention prevention program

The Albany Police Department is developing a community-based intervention-prevention program. The goal is to have sustainable partnerships with community leaders that can help provide resources to residents. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley talks about how this program is taking a different approach by listening more. “With this we’re gonna change...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Signs o' the times

The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home. It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn’t.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany commissioners defend salary increase votes

ALBANY — There are two actions that elected officials can take that are sure to get the notice of voters: raising taxes and increasing their own salaries. The Dougherty County Commission did the former two months ago, and on Tuesday the Albany City Commission approved a pay increase for commission members.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

MCLB Albany announces advancement in electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany was recently awarded a project through a General Services Administration area-wide contract to Georgia Power for the installation of electric vehicle chargers in support of an all-electric fleet of vehicles. The effort consists of 21 charge points at nine locations throughout the installation as...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Delays expected along Albany road for several days as repave project begins

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A repaving project in Albany will close a section of road starting Sunday evening. In a media release, Albany officials say crews will begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say construction...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police officer involved in vehicle accident

ALBANY — An Albany Police Department officer was involved in a vehicle accident while responding to a burglary call Friday, APD said in a news release. The officer was traveling northbound on North Jefferson Street at around midnight in response to a burglary in progress call. As the police vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Broad Avenue.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD vehicle involved in Friday crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
ALBANY, GA

