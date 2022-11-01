ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Overcast with showers at times tonight, with winds continuing to be gusty

Tonight we bring a few showers by the time dinner rolls around and then a few more later in the night. The cold front out to our west will continue to make its way into the West Virginia area tonight with it eventually stalling out in our area going into Sunday morning. It will be overcast skies but temperatures will be comfortable tonight, only getting into the upper 50s, low 60s.
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
