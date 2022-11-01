Read full article on original website
Mostly cloudy skies expected with a few stray showers for Sunday
Sunday a cold front stalls out over our region bringing isolated showers in the morning. Some clearing expected for the afternoon. Temps aren’t hurt much as we reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds still racing 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Monday our stalled front continue...
Overcast with showers at times tonight, with winds continuing to be gusty
Tonight we bring a few showers by the time dinner rolls around and then a few more later in the night. The cold front out to our west will continue to make its way into the West Virginia area tonight with it eventually stalling out in our area going into Sunday morning. It will be overcast skies but temperatures will be comfortable tonight, only getting into the upper 50s, low 60s.
Another sunny and warm day ahead, with temps reaching the upper 60’s
Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Friday night into Saturday morning a few clouds begin to build in ahead of our next system. Saturday continues the warm and dry weather to start as we work our way up to...
A comfortable evening for us with another sunshine filled day Friday!
Tonight continues to remain comfortable and clear. Temps dip through the 50s after sunset cooling a bit more for the overnight. Lows make their way to the upper 40s by Friday morning. Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Friday...
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, more West Virginians are struggling with their utility bills. According to a recent study by Lending Tree, in the last 12 months, 42% of households in West Virginia have given up other necessities like food and medicine in order to pay their energy bill. The study also reported that more than 30% of West Virginians were unable to pay part of their energy bill in the past year—the highest rate in the country.
