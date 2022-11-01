Read full article on original website
JK Executive Strategies to collect clothing to benefit Villa of Hope's 'Hope Place'
Rochester, N.Y. — JK Executive Strategies, a Rochester-based staffing and HR consulting firm, is partnering with Villa of Hope throughout the months of November and December to collect donations of new and gently used clothing to benefit the organizations "Hope Place" initiative. The company is accepting clothing for all...
Lollypop Farm "Clearing the Kennel" Adoption Event
Lollypop Farm is holding a special "Clear The Kennels" Dog Adoption event this weekend - looking to make room in the kennels so it can host even more animals. No appointment is needed; adoption fees are 50% off. The event runs from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 5th and 6th.
Roc Holiday Village Cozy Winter Igloo tickets go on sale this week
Roc Holiday Village Cozy Winter Igloo tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m. The family-friendly holiday festival returns Dec. 2-23 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester. Kelli Marsh, festival co-founder, joined us on Good Day Rochester to run down what's...
"Ultimate Dance Competition" local contenders are top 25
A group of local dancers competed in the "Ultimate Dance Competition," sponsored by Michael Buble and Derek Hough. Courtney Larkin, who is a teacher/choreographer and student dancer Nathan Litz joined Good Day Rochester to talk about this competition and their journey. To see their video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=61TPJ8tkSyg. The group is...
Research from local dermatologist: the Mind-Skin connection is real
Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, a top doctor and leading expert in psychodermatology, breaks down the latest findings from a study conducted by a leading skincare company. She discussed consumer perceptions of their sensitivity and shared tips and advice on how to approach caring for sensitive skin. Dr. Weinstein Velez is...
McQuaid, Pittsford, Schroeder, East and Canandaigua advance to sectional finals
It was a busy night in high school football as we get closer to the Section V championships. Friday night marked the semifinals across the greater Rochester area. McQuaid beat Victor 20-7, Pittsford took down UPREP 6-0, Schroder rolled Churchville-Chili 35-14, Canandaigua rallied against Eastridge 33-19 and East flew by Brockport 27-3.
