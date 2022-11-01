Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt admits sharing photo of teenager's body
A police call handler has admitted sharing a picture of a teenager's body after he had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, 31, who worked for British Transport Police (BTP), is thought to have shared the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on WhatsApp. Tilt, of Barley Green,...
BBC
Adam Ellison: Mum begs son's knife killer to hand himself in
The mother of a man who was murdered on a night out has urged his killer to "come forward and face punishment" after five years with no answers. Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck following a row with the riders of a motorbike in Prescot, Merseyside.
BBC
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
BBC
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Nurse hovered over baby night before her death, jury told
A mother whose baby was allegedly murdered by Lucy Letby has described seeing the nurse "hovering" over her daughter the evening before she died. It is alleged that Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known only as Child D, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Frantisek Olah death: Teens joked about stabbing, court hears
Three teenagers accused of stabbing a man to death later laughed and joked about the killing, a court has heard. Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at his home in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May. Winchester Crown Court was told the motivation for the attack, in which...
BBC
Partygoers could hold key to identifying Dundee rape suspect
Police say partygoers could be key to tracing a man who raped a 20-year-old woman in Dundee's west end last weekend. The attack happened about 01:00 on Sunday in Brook Street, near Brook Gardens. Detectives said the male suspect was aged about 20 and had a brown fringe. He was...
BBC
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
BBC
Man who retracted confession jailed for 1980 murder
A man who confessed to a murder he committed more than 40 years ago but went on to deny it has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years. Anthony Bird, 42, was found naked with his wrists bound at his flat in Kensington Gardens Square in June 1980.
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC
Waterloo stabbing: Three men charged with Adrian Keise's murder
Three men have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old who was stabbed in central London. Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, was found injured near Waterloo station in the early hours of 29 October. Paul Yusuff, 20, Matthew Yusuff, 22, and Moussa Traore, 23, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court...
BBC
Fireworks thrown at crews tackling bonfire blazes
Fireworks were thrown at emergency services dealing with callouts on Bonfire Night across England. A police officer was hurt and vehicles were damaged in Liverpool on one of the busiest nights of the year for 999 crews. Eight people were detained by police, with three remaining in custody for questioning.
BBC
Former SNP councillor groomed and abused six boys
A former SNP councillor has been told he faces a jail sentence after being convicted of grooming and abusing six teenage boys. Mark Kerr attempted to rape one boy at his home in North Lanarkshire and assaulted another boy at a food bank. During a two-week trial, the 40-year-old claimed...
BBC
Philip Woodcock: Man in court over fatal FedEx stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a FedEx warehouse. Police were called to the centre in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning after reports of a disturbance. Philip Woodcock, 60, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene. Ronald Sekanjako, 48,...
BBC
Carole Packman murder: New date set for first public parole hearing
A new date has been set for the UK's first public parole hearing after it was postponed over concerns the prisoner's safety was at risk. Russell Causley, 79, murdered his wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 and has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body. The Parole...
Comments / 0