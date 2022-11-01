ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

thebutlercollegian.com

Late goal for Butler men’s soccer secures 3-3 draw with Xavier

Redshirt junior midfielder Tommy Visser sends the ball up the field in the game against Indiana on Sept. 14. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s soccer team tied Xavier 3-3 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs end the regular season with a 9-5-3 record and will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Clothing store opens in Gaslight Village

A Michigan retailer opened its fifth storefront this week in East Grand Rapids. The fashion brand Laurel & Jack said Wednesday, Nov. 2, it opened a new 2,397-square-foot store at 2249 Wealthy St. SE in Gaslight Village. Laurel & Jack offers home decorations and clothes for men, women, children and babies. The new store helps show the strong return of brick-and-mortar retail in 2022.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
KALAMAZOO, MI

