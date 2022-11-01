Read full article on original website
thebutlercollegian.com
Late goal for Butler men’s soccer secures 3-3 draw with Xavier
Redshirt junior midfielder Tommy Visser sends the ball up the field in the game against Indiana on Sept. 14. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s soccer team tied Xavier 3-3 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs end the regular season with a 9-5-3 record and will be the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Strong winds, waves; 100,000+ without power statewide
The high winds knocked out power to 100,000+ statewide. Winds in some areas exceeded 60 mph. Crews are out working to restore power.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Clothing store opens in Gaslight Village
A Michigan retailer opened its fifth storefront this week in East Grand Rapids. The fashion brand Laurel & Jack said Wednesday, Nov. 2, it opened a new 2,397-square-foot store at 2249 Wealthy St. SE in Gaslight Village. Laurel & Jack offers home decorations and clothes for men, women, children and babies. The new store helps show the strong return of brick-and-mortar retail in 2022.
Say goodbye to fall and hello winter
It may not feel like it but fall is almost over which means it's time to bid farewell fall and hello winter.
WWMTCw
Fire under control in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire at a building in downtown Kalamazoo, now under investigation by the fire marshall, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Calls began coming in about the fire around 10:48 p.m. Wednesday night. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
New! Now there’s a Meijer Gardens Light Show for the Holidays!
“Seasonal Light Experience” is the Meijer Gardens Light Show. 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. New for 2022, the Meijer Gardens Christmas light show is just begging to be added to your calendar. Free with general admission, this sensory experience promises to be one of the...
wkzo.com
Building fire on Portage Road brought under control within one hour last night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in fire at a Kalamazoo building late Wednesday. The building, located between East Dutton and Crosstown Parkway on Portage Road, had flames and heavy smoke coming out when crews arrived. They were called out at 10:48 p.m. The fire was...
