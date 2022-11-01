Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Police looking for missing teen who wanted to go to movies with an unknown man
Union City police are looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Saturday. Robin Springer was last seen on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. at her home on Flat Shoals Road in Union City. She may be with an unknown man with dreadlocks, according to police. Springer may be...
YAHOO!
Wilson girls wins state water polo championship
Nov. 6—Wilson defeated North Penn 10-5 to win the Pennsylvania State Championships in girls water polo Saturday at Lansdale. The state title is the Bulldogs' first since 2005. "It's been a long time since Wilson has brought home a girls state championship so it is incredible for this team...
