What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
Emerald Media
Oregon men’s basketball preview
While his teammates competed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in early March, Will Richardson remained in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks basketball team sat at 18-13, needing to run the table in Vegas to earn a bid for the March Madness tournament. Not an easy task. The absence...
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
Emerald Media
Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
uwdawgpound.com
The Prediction: Oregon State
GABEY LUCAS (5-3 ATS, 5-3 SU) If OSU was a team with a higher raw talent level, looking purely at their end results game-by-game you’d end up rather confused. How does a team that limits USC’s explosive offense to 17 points give up 42 to Utah, or barely squeak by a Stanford team clinging to David Shaw’s tenure by a thread? As it is, the Beavs ~aren’t~ a team with a very high pure talent level relative to most of their opponents — although Jonathan Smith does deserve credit for improving that in his tenure — so really these occasionally paradoxical results actually reflect quite positively on this team. (I mean, maybe not eeking by Stanford, who’s underperformed their talent level, but the rest of it...)
Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M
Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
ralphiereport.com
Top California Recruits Joins the Buffs
The Colorado Buffaloes may not have a head coach, or more than one win, but RECRUITING NEVER STOPS, BABY. Mike Sanford has done a good job capturing the hearts of the CU fandom, despite the lack of on-field success. That connection has extended to the recruiting trail, where young guns across the country are responding to his energy. This is especially true for California, Sanford’s home state, after CU reeled in a commitment from a top California recruit.
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
Lebanon-Express
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races
Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
nbc16.com
Tracking early ballot return in Lane County
Update 2: We're following up on voter turnout across our region, as sealed ballots are continuing to get mailed, dropped off, and submitted ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 8th. In Lane County more ballots are coming in as we near the end of the work week. Nearly 29...
