Hocking County, OH

5 arrested in Ohio prostitution sting operation

By Adam Conn
 5 days ago

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – Five people were arrested in a joint human trafficking operation conducted in the Hocking Hills area, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office .

In a social media post, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, says they conducted the prostitution sting in which several individuals from Ohio responded to online ads to meet women and children to pay for various sexual acts with them.

The following individuals were arrested over the weekend:

Wayne Horsley, 52 of Athens, Erick Wrestler, 50 of Logan, Kyle Crowe, 22 of Chillicothe and a 17-year-old, were each charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Man charged in Ohio fishing scandal facing stalking charges

Horsley coached the Athens High School girls basketball team for seven seasons between 2008-2015 and is listed as the president of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Southeast District Board Members. He is currently on a paid suspension pending an investigation, a school spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Horsley has been banned from school property and is not permitted to have any interaction with staff or students.

Stewart Rebell, 49 of Ware, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for importuning, a fourth-degree felony. Rebell, a registered sex offender, had planned to meet with investigators who were posing as a 15-year-old girl in Ohio and take the child out of state.

Rebell, who has prior juvenile sex convictions, including multiple charges of rape of a child, by force or with threat of murder, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police for the warrant and will be extradited to Ohio.

