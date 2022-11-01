ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

World Houston Place picked up by DZMI

Greater Houston has the most vacant office space of any major U.S. city, but investors are still making a play for Bayou City class-A office buildings. Investors picking up Houston office properties usually announce their intention to amenitize them in an effort to adapt to the so-called “flight to quality” office space trend.
Magma Equities JV threw down $189M for two complexes

Despite rising interest rates and apartment rent growth slowing, investors are still looking for a piece of the Texas multifamily market. Insurance giant Pacific Life and real estate players Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners and Magma Equities threw down $189 million for two apartment complexes in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Exxon considers leasing part of 385-acre Houston campus

ExxonMobil might be looking for roommates at its expansive Houston campus soon. The Texas-based oil and gas company recently found that it uses less than half of the available space at its 385-acre campus just outside of Houston, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a presentation given to employees. Exxon said it’s now considering options for the unused space, in an effort to cut structural costs.
