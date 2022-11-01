Dow Finsterwald, winner of the 1958 PGA Championship, died Friday of a stroke in his sleep, his son confirmed. He was 93. “He did all he could for the game,” his son, the head professional at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, told the Associated Press. “He enjoyed his friends and they always remembered. He loved the rules and he cared about the game. He had a wonderful life and he felt like for sure it was complete.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO