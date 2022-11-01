ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN
CBS News

Two people found dead and bleeding in Hobart, Indiana home

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) -- Two people were found dead Friday afternoon in a home in Hobart, Indiana. At 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Ruta Drive in Hobart for a welfare check. Building maintenance met officers when they arrived, and the officers went into the residence to check on the occupants, police said.
HOBART, IN
22 WSBT

Thousands remain without power after strong winds Saturday

Thousands are still without power Sunday morning after winds over 50 miles per hour impacted Michiana on Saturday. Indiana-Michigan Power says the incessant winds even overnight caused issues in restoration efforts. The power company has called in hundreds of their own employees, plus 450 assistance crews from out of state...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area

A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
SOUTH BEND, IN
1520 The Ticket

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation

LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson

For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
LA PORTE, IN
qrockonline.com

Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters

In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

Burger King High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Chase Gooden

MISHAWAKA — You might not know it from watching his production on the field. but Chase Gooden is fighting. Fighting to help his team advance in the postseason, while also, battling a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this season. "There have been multiple games even the Warsaw game, the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Local non-profit receives solar panel installation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The city of south Bend celebrated a new solar installation for a local non-profit. It's the latest project of its kind under the Energy Assistance Solar Saving Initiative. Friday's ribbon cutting was in honor of the Beacon Resource Center's new clean energy system. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
SOUTH BEND, IN

