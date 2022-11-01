Read full article on original website
Generous trick-or-treaters hailed as Halloween heroes
A pair of trick-or-treaters from Northwest Indiana were caught on video doing something really sweet on Halloween. Now, the siblings are getting recognized for their selfless act.
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
22 WSBT
Children's Resale celebrates 15 years of helping families in need
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Children's Resale in Elkhart County is celebrating 15 years of giving back to the community this weekend. Thousands of gently used clothes and toys are available at a discounted price during its fall and winter sale. Extra funds from the event are given to...
CBS News
Two people found dead and bleeding in Hobart, Indiana home
HOBART, Ind. (CBS) -- Two people were found dead Friday afternoon in a home in Hobart, Indiana. At 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Ruta Drive in Hobart for a welfare check. Building maintenance met officers when they arrived, and the officers went into the residence to check on the occupants, police said.
22 WSBT
Thousands remain without power after strong winds Saturday
Thousands are still without power Sunday morning after winds over 50 miles per hour impacted Michiana on Saturday. Indiana-Michigan Power says the incessant winds even overnight caused issues in restoration efforts. The power company has called in hundreds of their own employees, plus 450 assistance crews from out of state...
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Indiana is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
22 WSBT
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
22 WSBT
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson
For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
qrockonline.com
Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
22 WSBT
Burger King High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Chase Gooden
MISHAWAKA — You might not know it from watching his production on the field. but Chase Gooden is fighting. Fighting to help his team advance in the postseason, while also, battling a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this season. "There have been multiple games even the Warsaw game, the...
22 WSBT
Local non-profit receives solar panel installation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The city of south Bend celebrated a new solar installation for a local non-profit. It's the latest project of its kind under the Energy Assistance Solar Saving Initiative. Friday's ribbon cutting was in honor of the Beacon Resource Center's new clean energy system. The...
22 WSBT
Highlight of the Night: North Judson's Gabe Ellis scoop and score
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WSBT) — North Judson's Gabe Ellis is this week's Highlight of the Night. The Blue Jay picked up a loose fumble and took it 65 yards for a North Judson touchdown. North Judson flies away with the Sectional Crown, 54-0 over Culver.
WNDU
2 arrested in connection to battery of disabled child in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, two people were arrested in connection to the battery of a disabled child after a shots-fired investigation in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Haney Street on reports of two individuals shooting at each other.
