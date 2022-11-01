ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cobb County weather forecast: Sunday November 6, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday November 6, 2022 with a high near 79 degrees. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low of around 64. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cobb County weather: Saturday, November 5, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts a mostly cloudy day here in Cobb County on Saturday November 5, 2022 with a 20 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Today’s high is expected to be near 77 degrees. The overnight low is expected to be around 63 with a continuing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
1,046 Cobb County absentee ballots were never mailed

Cobb County issued the following statement this afternoon about an elections staff error that resulted in 1,046 absentee ballots that were not mailed to the voters who requested them:. November 5, 2022 – Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on the edge of Kennesaw State campus

According to a public information release from Officer Shenise Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the death of a motorcyclist that occurred on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1:13 p.m. on Frey Road at Campus Loop Road, on the edge of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA

