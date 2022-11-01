ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!

MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?

Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary

Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
RICE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Bangladesh Night At SCSU This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The first of several cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday. The Bangladesh Student Association will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at six. You can expect Bengali ethnic food, dance, music, and performances. Doors open at...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!

You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film

Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Deer Opener Looking Favorable for Central Minnesota

The firearms deer hunting opener is Saturday November 5 in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the weather and healthy deer population in Central Minnesota should lead to a successful opening deer hunting weekend. Schmitt says deer are more active in cooler weather, which we're expected to have this weekend. He says rain and/or snow could be a negative.
MINNESOTA STATE
