NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a Nashville woman and injured others. The suspect, 17-year-old James Webster, is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Albion Street which killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, Metro Police report. She was being driven by her husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO