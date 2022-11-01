ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police search for 17-year-old suspect driver in deadly Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a Nashville woman and injured others. The suspect, 17-year-old James Webster, is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Albion Street which killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, Metro Police report. She was being driven by her husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police looking for man who attempted to rob bank near Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say tried to rob a bank Thursday morning. It happened at Truist Bank on 21st Avenue South near Vanderbilt. Police say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money. He reportedly said he was armed but no weapon was seen.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found on train tracks in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating a body found on train tracks in Madison Friday morning. The body was reportedly found in the 1400 block of Gallatin Pike South. Further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

12-year-old boy reported missing out of Hendersonville found safe

UPDATE -- Camari Dixon is found safe, according to Hendersonville Police Saturday afternoon. --------------------------------- HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. -- A search has begun for a missing 12-year-old boy out of Hendersonville. Police were called late Friday night regarding the disappearance of Camari Dixon from his home. They have reached out to his...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville student charged with false report, threatening mass violence towards school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence towards a school. The 14-year-old student from Cameron Prep Middle School was determined to have been the same person who both made and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at a school this week, Metro Police report.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Missing 19-year-old out of Wilson County found safe, TBI confirms

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Nov. 4 around 4 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday afternoon that they found Michaelle Van Kleef who was reported missing out of Wilson County. She was found safe, TBI confirmed. Michaelle's family gave the following statement after receiving the...
fox17.com

Clarksville Police report missing 41-year-old woman found safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Nov. 4 - Melissa Black has been found and she is safe, Clarksville Police confirm. Clarksville Police are searching for a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing in late October. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, but her sister...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mid-state non-profit chapter builds beds for children without one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Some underprivileged children in Nashville are sleeping better tonight thanks to a non-profit. Members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an international nonprofit with a chapter in the Nashville area, were at Lowe's in Franklin Saturday building and delivering fully furnished beds for kids in need. SHP's Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s playoff time in Tennessee. The road to the Blue Cross Bowl Championship in Chattanooga starts this week as teams open up the first round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) postseason. Several Nashville and greater Nashville area teams will be going...
NASHVILLE, TN

