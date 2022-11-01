Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Police investigate fight, someone firing gun at Clarksville Halloween party
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are investigating an aggravated assault that took place around 2 a.m. at Halloween party when someone fired shots after a fight broke out. During the gathering, a fight began between two females and a few men began, Clarksville Police Department )CPD) reports. Shortly...
fox17.com
Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
fox17.com
Metro Police search for 17-year-old suspect driver in deadly Nashville hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a Nashville woman and injured others. The suspect, 17-year-old James Webster, is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Albion Street which killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, Metro Police report. She was being driven by her husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville.
fox17.com
Police looking for man who attempted to rob bank near Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say tried to rob a bank Thursday morning. It happened at Truist Bank on 21st Avenue South near Vanderbilt. Police say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money. He reportedly said he was armed but no weapon was seen.
fox17.com
MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
fox17.com
Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
fox17.com
Police: Body found on train tracks in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are investigating a body found on train tracks in Madison Friday morning. The body was reportedly found in the 1400 block of Gallatin Pike South. Further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here.
fox17.com
Tennessee man arrested for trailer theft in Springfield, burglary in Adams, TN
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee man has been arrested for trailer theft in the City of Springfield and a recent burglary in Adams, Tennessee. A Robertson County Sherriff said 30-year-old Bradley Eugene Baggett is booked on the following charges regarding the two crimes:. Burglary - Bond $10,000.
fox17.com
12-year-old boy reported missing out of Hendersonville found safe
UPDATE -- Camari Dixon is found safe, according to Hendersonville Police Saturday afternoon. --------------------------------- HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. -- A search has begun for a missing 12-year-old boy out of Hendersonville. Police were called late Friday night regarding the disappearance of Camari Dixon from his home. They have reached out to his...
fox17.com
Nashville student charged with false report, threatening mass violence towards school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student has been charged with making a false report of an emergency and threatening mass violence towards a school. The 14-year-old student from Cameron Prep Middle School was determined to have been the same person who both made and reported finding a social media post threatening gun violence at a school this week, Metro Police report.
fox17.com
Missing juvenile found at boyfriend's home after running away from Hermitage area home
A missing 16-year-old who walked away from her Hermitage area home in October after an argument with a family member was found Thursday. The runaway juvenile was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend on Lincoya Bay Drive, Metro Police report. The boyfriend was issued two state misdemeanor citations...
fox17.com
Missing 19-year-old out of Wilson County found safe, TBI confirms
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Nov. 4 around 4 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday afternoon that they found Michaelle Van Kleef who was reported missing out of Wilson County. She was found safe, TBI confirmed. Michaelle's family gave the following statement after receiving the...
fox17.com
Clarksville Police report missing 41-year-old woman found safe
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Nov. 4 - Melissa Black has been found and she is safe, Clarksville Police confirm. Clarksville Police are searching for a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing in late October. Melissa Black was reported missing by her sister on Oct. 25, but her sister...
fox17.com
ACLU reaches agreement with TN officials, Davidson Co. Election Commission after lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee reached an agreement with state officials and the Davidson County Election Commission to protect Davidson County voters who may have voted for the wrong Nashville races due to a ballot error. This comes after a...
fox17.com
Mid-state non-profit chapter builds beds for children without one
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Some underprivileged children in Nashville are sleeping better tonight thanks to a non-profit. Members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an international nonprofit with a chapter in the Nashville area, were at Lowe's in Franklin Saturday building and delivering fully furnished beds for kids in need. SHP's Nashville...
fox17.com
Heated debate continues over who's to blame for contaminants in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — There’s a heated debate over who’s to blame for a high level of contaminants in Murfreesboro. The city is blaming Middle Point Landfill for having a higher level of contaminants than their earlier findings, which comes after the city filed a federal lawsuit against the landfill last August.
fox17.com
Officials hold executive session where Metro Legal discussed Nashville ballot errors
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A public meeting was scheduled Friday, but just two hours before it was set to begin, the meeting was cancelled after election officials failed to show up. While a public meeting was cancelled, an executive session was called at the request of Metro Legal, to...
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s playoff time in Tennessee. The road to the Blue Cross Bowl Championship in Chattanooga starts this week as teams open up the first round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) postseason. Several Nashville and greater Nashville area teams will be going...
fox17.com
VSL Nail Spa celebrates with Victoria's Secret model, live music, champagne & deals
NASHVILLE, Tenn.---Its not every salon that can call a Victoria's Secret and international fashion model a client, but that is exactly the type of clientele VSL Nail Spa boasts as they celebrate their 1 year anniversary. As part of their celebration Friday, the spa invited client Willow Hand to take...
fox17.com
Mookie Betts, Lainey Wilson among presenters for 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mookie Betts, Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson among presenters for this year's CMA Awards in Nashville. The Country Music Association (CMA) announced the big news for the 56th Annual CMA Awards Thursday. Presenters include two-time World Series champ, MVP and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie...
