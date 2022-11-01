Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
Post Register
Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office imposed a $250 fine on Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff. The staff was also told to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.”
Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?
We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
Wilder Police Department looking for vulnerable adult
WILDER, Idaho — The Wilder Police Department is looking for Gail R. Burnett who was last seen in Greenleaf, Idaho, around 1:45 p.m. She is a vulnerable adult and may be headed to Lewiston or Julietta, Idaho. Burnett is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has blue eyes and white...
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
Missing Idaho woman located safely
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Idaho State Police said the missing vulnerable adult Wilder Police were searching for was located safely Wednesday.
Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified
A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community...
Post Register
Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
Post Register
Boise firefighters stop flames from damaging home interior
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No damage to the interior of a home on W. Foxfire Street, thanks to the quick action of the Boise Fire Department. Firefighters put out the fire on the exterior of the home before it moved inside. Pictures posted on Twitter show the flames from...
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to change your clocks
Will the clocks fall back in 2022? Do we turn our clocks back this fall? Are we losing an hour of sleep 2022? Will we change clocks in November 2022? When is daylight saving time 2022? When does daylight saving time 2022 end?
