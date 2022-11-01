ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates

BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?

We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
95.7 KEZJ

Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho

COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Post Register

West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death

MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
Idaho State Journal

Post Register

Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
Post Register

The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
Post Register

Boise firefighters stop flames from damaging home interior

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No damage to the interior of a home on W. Foxfire Street, thanks to the quick action of the Boise Fire Department. Firefighters put out the fire on the exterior of the home before it moved inside. Pictures posted on Twitter show the flames from...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

