There was a lot to grab one’s attention last Friday evening at Knoxville Opera’s production of the Franz Lehar operetta, The Merry Widow. History buffs got a peek at the influence operetta has had on our own American musical theatre. Lovers of catchy tunes were no doubt enchanted with familiar melodies like Hanna’s “There lived a Vilja, a maid of the woods,” Count Danilo’s “You’ll Find Me at Maxim’s,” or the irresistible “Merry Widow Waltz.” Theatre-lovers were delighted with the simple, but elegant original set that eschewed rented backdrops for eye-catching art nouveau details. Orchestral fans of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra were enchanted with the ensemble’s decidedly first-rate performance in the pit. And, everyone, both audience and performer, seemed happy to be back in the Tennessee Theatre, even if the soprano did not die of heartbreak, nor a tenor fall on his sword.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO