SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular
The Town of Prescott Valley invites you to join in for the first-ever Winter Spectacular! This family-friendly event will have plenty of activities for people of all ages. From taking pictures with Santa, and ice skating at the Civic Center to watching a 40-foot Christmas tree light up the night sky, this will be the event of the year! You don’t want to miss it.
SignalsAZ
Barrett Propane Donates to The BreastCare Center at YRMC
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Barrett Propane recently presented a check for $6,118.11 to The BreastCare Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Barrett donates annually a penny per gallon pumped through their 3000-gallon pink bobtail propane truck. “We are most grateful to Barrett Propane for their continued support...
SignalsAZ
Arizona Philharmonic Presents PAZ – A Flamenco Christmas Celebration
Arizona Philharmonic presents internationally acclaimed flamenco duo Chris & Lena Jácome, teaming up with musicians from Arizona Philharmonic to offer a unique and unforgettable Holiday Experience, Sunday, December 4 at 3pm at The Elks Theatre. It is the spirit of PAZ (Spanish for peace) that inspires Chris Jácome’s flamenco-infused Christmas arrangements and original music. With Allen Ames on violin, Jeannette Moore on flute, and Ruthie Wilde on cello, PAZ will feature favorite Christmas offerings ranging from the peace of Silent Night to the joy of First Noel, in addition to crafted flamenco arrangements of classical Holiday tunes and new original works. Tickets are available at AZPhil.org for $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, $15 for teachers and $10 for children under 18.
SignalsAZ
A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration
Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil), Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet (MFAB), Voci Sorella of Yavapai Youth Choirs, Una Voce Women’s Choir, and British conductor Alexander Walker team up to present an unforgettable afternoon of festive holiday dance and music—A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration. In this premier Prescott Holiday event, international alumni...
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
YCSO’s Reminder for Safe Winter Adventure
Winter weather has officially broken the seal for the season in Yavapai County!! It is one of the many seasons we get to enjoy here in Arizona and it’s a good time to remind everyone local and visiting, of some basic ‘Adventure Time’ safety tips:. Let someone...
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Trees that Stay Green all Year: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s favorite evergreens to keep your yard fresh all year round. A few of these species include Mugo Pine, Bosnian Pine, Oregon Green Pine, AZ Cypress, Pinion Pine, Vanderwolf Pine, Deodar Cedar, and Austrian Pine. Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all of these great greens!
SignalsAZ
Pruning in the Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about pruning and caring for your plants in the fall. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley PD to Hire Lateral and Recruit Officers
The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, November 19th at 9:00 am. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, an exceptional work/life balance, and tuition reimbursement, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Fire Department Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony
October 28, 2022, the Prescott Fire Department held its biannual Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony led by Fire Chief Holger Durre. In attendance from City of Prescott Leadership were Mayor Phil Goode, City Council members Connie Cantelme, Eric Moore, and Cathey Rusing, Deputy City Manager Tyler Goodman, Police Chief Amy Bonney, and Deputy Police Chief Jon Brambila.
travelness.com
Arizona Fossil Creek: Hiking Trails, Map, Pro Tips
Fossil Creek is a beautiful oasis in the desert of Arizona. It is a “Wild and Scenic” river that can be accessed via Fossil Creek Road near the community of Camp Verde. This river is one of Arizonians’ favorite recreational swimming holes, and the area is home to 3 main hiking trails: Bob Bear Trail, Flume Trail, and Waterfall Trail.
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
knau.org
Coconino County to open emergency vote centers Monday
The Coconino County Recorder’s office will have four emergency early voting locations open Monday for those who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day Tuesday. County officials say voters who take advantage of emergency early voting do not need to disclose the specifics of their emergency but will need to sign an emergency early voting affidavit.
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
theprescotttimes.com
Crews Treated 275 Acres in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look for...
KSLTV
Utah man found dead in Arizona national monument
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A Utah man was found dead by a sheriff’s search team in the area of Flagstaff, Arizona. Conan Stults, 46, was found in the Wupatki National Monument, south of the Lomaki Pueblo area at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The office didn’t specify the manner of death but said the incident remains under investigation.
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
