Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad
Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Tri-City Herald
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Tri-City Herald
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Tri-City Herald
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
Tri-City Herald
‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Address Rumors on TE Albert Okwuegbunam
The general consensus at the trade deadline was that tight end Albert Okwuegbunam would be deemed a surplus by Denver Broncos GM George Paton. When Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich came off injured reserve in Week 6, it saw Okwuegbunam head to the bench and into his street clothes. Dulcich has kept his 24-year-old teammate in such casual attire ever since, with the rampant rumors only growing that Okwuegbunam would be traded, but no move materialized.
Tri-City Herald
James Robinson Active For Jets Against Bills After Injury Scare
Afterpopping up on the Jets' injury reportwith 24 to go before kickoff in Week 9, New York's newly-acquired running back James Robinson will be active on Sunday. Robinson was listed as questionable with a knee injury on Saturday, an issue that could possibly be connected to some soreness he experienced in his knee before he was dealt from the Jaguars to the Jets ahead of the trade deadline.
Tri-City Herald
Bruce Irvin in 3rd Seahawks stint: Thankful, reflecting during games on how far he’s come
Whenever the games pause, Bruce Irvin stops, too. Not about the next Seahawks defensive call. Not about what the opposing offense might do next. Irvin is thinking pretty much every time there’s a lull during games about being in jail for two weeks before Seattle drafted him 10 years ago. He’s thinking about his former life around his native Atlanta, his life of stealing, getting thrown out of his mother’s house, carrying a gun in the home of a drug dealer, trying to collect money the hardest way. He was arrested and jailed for two weeks when he was 19. He was set free when the drug dealer didn’t come forward to testify against him, for obvious reasons.
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots
Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing in the NFL is that little extra bit of preparation executed in the week leading up to a game. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his best to find that difference in one of the toughest matchups he'll face this season. It's also just the second start of his career after debuting last week, and his first on the road.
Tri-City Herald
Can Packers Find Answers vs. Worst Defense in NFL History?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Detroit Lions have scored 143 points in four home games. The Green Bay Packers have scored 145 points, total. The Philadelphia Eagles, the lone undefeated team in the NFL, have scored 17 touchdowns during the second quarters of their games. The Packers have scored 17 touchdowns all season.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Matchup Against Panthers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Panthers. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Tre Flowers are all out due to injuries. The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Allan George from the practice squad. They're both...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots-Colts Inactives: 4 New England Starters OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Colts have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. C David...
Tri-City Herald
Predictions: Packers-Lions
The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options. Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid...
Tri-City Herald
Robert Griffin III - and 10 Lucky Fans - as Owners of Washington Commanders?
This isn't usually the way NFL ownership works. It's about being a billionaire and its about being "in the club.'' Power. Connections. Money. But former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has a different idea. "I'm down to pay for a stake,'' Griffin wrote, meaning that he would be interested in...
Tri-City Herald
Week 9: Ravens — Saints Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are playing their second straight prime-time game when they travel to New Orleans to play the Saints. The pundits are mostly picking the Ravens to win this game. Here's the Roundup. Analysis: "The Ravens are gaining some momentum and have won two straight...
Tri-City Herald
Injury News, Lineup Decisions and Player Rankings for NFL Sunday
Good morning! I hope you got to enjoy that extra hour of sleep before Sunday’s NFL games begin, especially after a stacked Saturday of sports. The Astros finished off the Phillies in the World Series and Alabama and Clemson both lost, two upsets bound to shake up the College Football Playoff rankings.
Tri-City Herald
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots vs. Colts Preview: 1 ‘Outside the Box,’ 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium. The two long-time rivals are meeting for the...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings at Commanders Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season Week 9
Someone's winning streak is ending today. The Vikings, riding a five-game streak, are in the greater Washington D.C. area to take on the Commanders, who have won three straight to get back into the wild card mix. With a confident quarterback in Taylor Heinicke, a dangerous skill position group led by Terry McLaurin, and one of the NFL's best defensive lines, the Commanders have the talent to make this an interesting game at FedEx Field.
