Whenever the games pause, Bruce Irvin stops, too. Not about the next Seahawks defensive call. Not about what the opposing offense might do next. Irvin is thinking pretty much every time there’s a lull during games about being in jail for two weeks before Seattle drafted him 10 years ago. He’s thinking about his former life around his native Atlanta, his life of stealing, getting thrown out of his mother’s house, carrying a gun in the home of a drug dealer, trying to collect money the hardest way. He was arrested and jailed for two weeks when he was 19. He was set free when the drug dealer didn’t come forward to testify against him, for obvious reasons.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO