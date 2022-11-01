Read full article on original website
GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames
West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football at Iowa State
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
Cyclones tear through WVU in Ames
Cyclones smother Mountaineers to push them to the bottom of the Big 12. West Virginia football falls to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference after Iowa State trounced the Mountaineers 31-14 inside the Cyclones’ Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State’s top-ranked defense stifled the Mountaineer offense, holding...
Mountaineers Set for Inaugural WVU Fall Classic
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team is set for its inaugural WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6. This year, the Mountaineers play host to No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. The...
McCormick, Thiesen Earn All-Sun Belt Honors
Senior midfielder Luke McCormick and redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the conference announced on Friday. With the accolades, the Mountaineers have now placed multiple players on all-conference teams in 13 of the...
Four-star wide receiver commits to WVU
West Virginia just added some speed to its 2023 recruiting class. Wide receiver Traylon Ray became the 19th addition to WVU’s class when he announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Ray is the fourth wide receiver to pick WVU ahead of the signing period.
WVU and TCU will battle in the Big 12 Tournament Final on Sunday
The Big 12 Conference Championship match is set. West Virginia, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 TCU for the league title on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers are making their first championship final appearance since 2018 while the Horned Frogs are looking for a three-peat. They claimed the title in 2021 and 2020.
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (AP)Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl...
Mountaineer women fall to Nittany Lions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s swimming and diving team suffered a, 208-92, loss to Penn State on Friday night at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s competition marks the first day of the two-day dual meet against the Nittany Lions. WVU tallied three...
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
West Virginia expects loud environment inside rainy Jack Trice Stadium Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia and Iowa State are adept at winning in each other’s home stadiums. The Mountaineers won each of its first three trips to Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones have won two of their five journeys to Milan Puskar Stadium. Winning in Jack Trice...
Mountaineers Head to PSU for Dual Meet Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, Nov. 4-5, as they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, for a two-day dual meet against Penn State. Action begins with the women’s teams on Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, followed...
