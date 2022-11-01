Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Obituary: Vickie K. “Vickie The Great” Jasmann
Vickie K. “Vickie The Great” Jasmann: 1949 – 2022. Vickie K. Jasmann passed away October 2, 2022. She was born September 5, 1949, in Casper, Wyoming, to Hubert and Jacqueline (Dodds) Jasmann. After graduating from Natrona County High School, class of ’67, she embarked on a journey...
oilcity.news
Horsemen cut ribbons to signify grand opening of two Derby Club locations
Two gaming parlors for off-track wagering on horse races celebrated their grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Two horsemen, one for each location, cut the ribbons for the Derby Club on Center Street and the Derby Club on Blackmore Road in Casper. “We’re trying to offer an elevated experience with...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Smith; Christian
Scott Kelland Smith: May 30, 1958 – October 25, 2022. Scott Kelland Smith, 63, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away in the presence of loving family and joined his loved ones at the heavenly picnic table on October 25, 2022, in Casper. Scott was born in Benson, Minnesota, to Evelyn...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Griffin; Wickwire
Eric James Griffin, 28, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2022. Eric was born March 10, 1994, to Bonnie Griffin in Casper, Wyoming. When he was younger, the family moved to Arkansas to spend time with their grandmother. Later, they returned to Casper. He had a son, Jayson...
oilcity.news
Bridge to be dedicated to Marine Leo Sanchez ahead of Veterans Day ceremony in Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — The bridge along Veterans Road in Evansville will be officially dedicated to Leo Sanchez during a ceremony set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Wyoming Military Department’s Public Affairs Office. Sanchez, who lived from 1935 to 2013, was a Casper...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
Cheyenne, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) New game brings A Band Named Sue and fun to Old Town
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may have started flying this week, but that didn’t stop a good time from happening at Old Town Family Fun on Friday night. The Casper Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Wyoming’s only Minecraft Dungeons Arcade game. Old Town brought out A Band Named Sue to keep the place warm and rockin’, and the nachos were just what a busy dad needed after a long week. There’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors at Old Town Family Fun through the cold season.
newscenter1.tv
Fatal crash on Wyoming 220
On October 31, 2022, at around 4:00 P.M., the Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal crash that occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Dustin H. Geiger, from Casper, Wyoming, was headed east on Wyoming 220 in a 1993 International commercial-style dump truck....
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
oilcity.news
Obituary: Steven Guy Maya
Steve Maya of Glenrock, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the age of 64. He was born Saturday, August 23, 1958, in Lexington, Nebraska, to parents Jose “Joe” Maya and Permela “Jane” Barnes. He attended and graduated Lexington High School...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Home at Last: Casper’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates latest new homeowner in Harris Crossing subdivision
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Samantha Moravetz was drowning in medical debt several years ago and living in an assisted housing apartment when she decided to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home. After working hard to pay off debt, she was finally accepted in 2020. This Friday, after...
oilcity.news
Nutcracker Tea to benefit Orr’s Hope Foundation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Orr’s Hope Foundation and the dancers and directors of Casper’s “The Nutcracker” will be offering high tea for people of all ages to enjoy Nov. 19, with all proceeds going to support the foundation. The Nutcracker Tea will be hosted at the M Building at 234 E. 1st St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
oilcity.news
Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are forecasted for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10-15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
sweetwaternow.com
Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County GOP, state party end civil suit
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court has granted the Natrona County Republican Party’s move to voluntarily dismiss its civil suit against the Wyoming Republican Party. “While we believe in the merits of our case we felt it was in the best interests of the Natrona County Republican Party to dismiss the appeal and put that matter behind us,” Natrona County GOP Chairman Kevin Taheri said in a statement.
kmyu.tv
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
