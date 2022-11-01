Read full article on original website
Lekka Burger Just Opened a Second New York Location
The new spot is located at Urbanspace in Midtown East. East Coast-based and female-owned vegan burger joint Lekka Burger is expanding! Lekka Burger opened a second location in Manhattan earlier this week at the Urbanspace in the famed General Electric Building.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
newyorkled.com
Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall 2022
Introducing the Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Accessible by multiple forms of transportation including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and R subway lines. Featuring Brooklyn based offerings from artisans, food and beverage operators to vintage and antique collectors this newly created holiday shopping experience is sure to please locals as well as others visiting from across the Big Apple.
NY1
Harlem Restaurant Week comes to city
Organizers of Harlem Restaurant Week want New Yorkers and visitors to discover the many new eateries that have opened in the neighborhood over the past two years. Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, the executive director of Harlem Park to Park, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Saturday morning on NY1 to discuss Harlem Restaurant Week.
gotodestinations.com
8 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Brooklyn, New York – (With Photos)
There’s no denying that New Yorkers love to breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, there’s definitely a spot for you in the Big Apple. And when it comes to finding the best breakfast in town, you...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
queenoftheclick.com
NYC Marathon in Bay Ridge – November 6th
The NYC Marathon will be held on Sunday, November 6th. It will be coming through Bay Ridge on Fourth Avenue from around 10 am to around 5:00 pm. Every runner is given a color – blue, green or orange and that determines what streets they are running on. (See map above)
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular NYC Dumpling Shop To Open First N.J. Location
A popular New York dumpling shop is breaking ground in the Garden State. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which is located on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken, New Jersey. The restaurant is expecting to open sometime this month according to Fast Casual. The company...
“Meet Me in the Bathroom” Doc Chronicles the End of an Era for the Music Industry
On a Zoom call last week, Will Lovelace apologized for the fact that he and his fellow documentary director Dylan Southern might sound, in his words, a little “wooly-headed.” Their upcoming movie Meet Me in the Bathroom, a cinematic version of the oral history book of the same name from 2017, had its premiere in Los Angeles the night before.
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 9-24 Main Avenue in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 9-24 Main Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architect and developed by Ravi Patel, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330. All new leases also get one month free rent.
cooperatornews.com
150 Units + Retail Space Proposed in Flatbush
Late last month, NYC development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. announced the acquisition of neighboring sites for development in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Acquired for $18 million, the lots are located at 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road and total 37,793 square feet combined. According to a press release from New Empire Corp, the existing structures at both 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road - comprised of small retail outlets - will be demolished to make way for a new mixed-use residential development.
multihousingnews.com
Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors
The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
eastcoasttraveller.com
New York's King of Barbecue | Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn
In addition to its barbecue dishes, Hometown Bar-B-Que also offers a variety of drinks. They welcome children and cater to giant parties. You can choose from buffet tables, chef's stations, or plated meals. The team can also help you with setup. Prices at Hometown Bar-B-Que are affordable, with the average...
6sqft
199 affordable apartments available at new Bed-Stuy rental, from $375/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 199 affordable units at a new housing project in Brooklyn. Located at 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, the 14-story mixed-use building has 236 total units, several community facilities, and a ground-floor grocery floor. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 70, and 80 percent of the area median income, or between $16,218 for a single person and $132,400 for a household of seven people, are eligible to apply for the apartments which range from $375/month studios to $2,501/month three bedrooms.
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
fox5ny.com
Vigil for Rev. Calvin Butts in Harlem
A candlelight vigil in honor of the late Rev. Calvin Butts III was held outside Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change in Harlem on Wednesday evening. Butts was the senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church for more than 30 years. The reverend died at home in New York on Oct. 28, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
