Clemson, SC

Tri-City Herald

Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame

The biggest upset in college football this weekend occurred in South Bend, Ind., as unranked Notre Dame dominated No. 4 Clemson in a 35-14 blowout. It was the best win of the season for the Fighting Irish (6-3) under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, while the Tigers (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
CLEMSON, SC
Tri-City Herald

Halftime Analysis: Notre Dame 14, Clemson 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Notre Dame leads No. 4 Clemson 14-0 at halftime. The Irish dominated the first half, holding the Tigers to 71 total yards and four first downs. Clemson was 0-for-5 on third down. --This marked the first time Clemson has been shutout in the first half since the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia now college football’s standard

Georgia has aspired to be Alabama. Not just a national champion. The Bulldogs did that last year, going through the Crimson Tide to snap a 41-year title drought. Georgia wants to set the standard in college football, the program that contends for national titles every season and wins them routinely.
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Grade Report: Georgia’s Offense out Duels Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs reclaimed their label as the best team in college football after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13. In a game that came down to which offense would perform better, Georgia took the win and came out of the gates swinging. In the first half, the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points and quickly jumped out on the Volunteers to lead 24-6 at halftime. Due to a downpour of rain and them holding a solid lead, there wasn't much action in the second half, but Georgia's offense did what was needed to secure a win.
KNOXVILLE, TN

