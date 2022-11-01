Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The biggest upset in college football this weekend occurred in South Bend, Ind., as unranked Notre Dame dominated No. 4 Clemson in a 35-14 blowout. It was the best win of the season for the Fighting Irish (6-3) under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, while the Tigers (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Tri-City Herald
Halftime Analysis: Notre Dame 14, Clemson 0
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Notre Dame leads No. 4 Clemson 14-0 at halftime. The Irish dominated the first half, holding the Tigers to 71 total yards and four first downs. Clemson was 0-for-5 on third down. --This marked the first time Clemson has been shutout in the first half since the...
Tri-City Herald
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia now college football’s standard
Georgia has aspired to be Alabama. Not just a national champion. The Bulldogs did that last year, going through the Crimson Tide to snap a 41-year title drought. Georgia wants to set the standard in college football, the program that contends for national titles every season and wins them routinely.
Tri-City Herald
Georgia vs. Tennessee highlights, takeaways: Bulldogs dominate No. 1 Vols in statement win
The clash between Georgia and Tennessee was billed as a Game of the Century-type matchup with major College Football Playoff implications and the winner making a statement as the sure No. 1 team in the next CFP poll. If that's the case, go ahead and give Georgia the No. 1...
Tri-City Herald
Grade Report: Georgia’s Offense out Duels Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs reclaimed their label as the best team in college football after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13. In a game that came down to which offense would perform better, Georgia took the win and came out of the gates swinging. In the first half, the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points and quickly jumped out on the Volunteers to lead 24-6 at halftime. Due to a downpour of rain and them holding a solid lead, there wasn't much action in the second half, but Georgia's offense did what was needed to secure a win.
Comments / 0