Race for Congressional District 47 in Orange County heats up
While District 47 is equally split between Republicans and Democrats, incumbent Katie Porter and business owner Scott Baugh each believe they have momentum on their side heading into Election Day.
The L.A. mayor's race appears close. Here's what needs to happen for Bass and Caruso
L.A. has a half-century tradition of sending Democratic office holders like Karen Bass to the mayor’s office. Rick Caruso needs a big Latino vote to ‘”defy political gravity.”. Source: Los Angeles Times.
In one of Orange County's safest cities, voters still think about crime. So do Republican campaigns
Republicans, who have been largely focused on inflation, have seized on crime as a key issue in the final weeks leading to Tuesday’s midterm election.
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Voter guide to the L.A. City Council District 13 race: Mitch O'Farrell vs. Hugo Soto-Martinez
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez is looking to unseat City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who has spent nine years representing Hollywood and other areas.
We're voting for Rick Caruso for L.A. mayor. Here's why
Voters from neighborhoods across L.A. weigh in on why they’re voting for businessman Rick Caruso in the mayor’s race.
We're voting for Karen Bass for L.A. mayor. Here's why
Voters from neighborhoods across L.A. weigh in on why they’re voting for Rep. Karen Bass in the mayor’s race.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
President Biden arrives in Southern California ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin. Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the […]
Your guide to the L.A. city controller election: Paul Koretz vs. Kenneth Mejia
Two candidates for city controller, Councilmember Paul Koretz and accountant Kenneth Mejia, are locked in one of the most negative campaigns in L.A. this year.
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County
Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County. Up and down the ticket on Orange County ballots, some major races are taking place that can have serious ramifications for the country and local politics. Two major congressional battles will take place, with Republican Michelle Steel looking to fend off Democratic challenger Jay Chen for Congressional District 45. In Congressional District 47, Democrat Katie Porter is looking to defeat former Republican Assemblymember Scott Baugh. In its 5th supervisorial district, sitting Democratic supervisor Katrina Foley is challenged by Patricia Bates. There are also the litany of city council races throughout the county that seem like potential tossups.
Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
Upcoming Anaheim election could shift city's direction
ANAHEIM, Calif. — For Mike Robbins, this upcoming Anaheim City Council election is about control. "Are we going to see the cabal continue to control Anaheim, or are we going in a different direction?" said Robbins, who has lived in Anaheim for more than three decades. Plagued by corruption...
A “Darling” Evening in Orange County
Back in September, we relaunched our Darling Dinners, welcoming in a new series of intentional conversations and embracing closeness after two years of separation. On October 12th, we continued our partnership with Hospitality Collaborative and roomforty catering, bringing together 34 incredible women at The Harper in Orange County, another one of Hospitality Collaborative’s gorgeous venues. The space, just like at our last dinner hosted by them, created the perfect environment to come together for another night of meaningful connections.
Automatic voter reregistration can substantially boost turnout
Government efforts to keep registered voters on the rolls when they move from one address to another substantially boost those voters’ likelihood of casting a ballot, my research has found. It’s long been known that the rules about how and when to register to vote – which differ by state – present a significant obstacle for people who want to participate in democracy. In many nations, including Germany, Denmark, South Korea, Chile, Israel and others, citizens are automatically registered to vote when they become eligible to vote. Registration is the government’s responsibility. Some groups have called for the U.S. or its...
Firefighters in Orange County to get 2 new state-of-the-art firefighting choppers
The Orange County Fire Authority on Thursday announced that it’s getting two new firefighting helicopters that will replace a pair of 55-year-old UH-1H “Super Hueys.”. The two older choppers were grounded in 2020 “due to [the] significantly increased cost of operating these legacy aircraft,” the OFCA said.
Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information
Applying for a concealed carry weapon permit requires gun owners to provide personal information as part of the process. Some people may not be aware that that information could be subject to public release under the California Public Information Act. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the law, after having to comply with a public The post Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information appeared first on KESQ.
Orange County Police Team With Mental Health Experts
(TNS) - A police radio dispatched the partners — but there were no sirens, flashing lights, guns or handcuffs. They pulled up in an electric-blue van, with “Hope HAPPENS HERE” emblazoned on a side, this time near a crowded intersection next to a McDonald’s off of Westminster Avenue in Garden Grove.
