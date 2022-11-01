Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The powerful Jan. 15 underwater eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific produced a plume that soared higher into Earth’s atmosphere than any other on record – about 35 miles (57 km) – as it extended more than halfway to space, researchers said on Thursday.
104.1 WIKY
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – A Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported on Sunday. TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were...
