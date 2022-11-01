ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Man charged with terrorist crime for Swedish politics festival murder

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a man suspected of murdering a woman and planning to kill a senior politician in July with “terrorist crime through murder”, and “preparation of terrorist crime through the preparation of murder”.

The 33-year-old was arrested on site at the time after a woman was stabbed to death in a crowded square in Visby on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland during the annual Swedish political Almedalen Week festival, also known as Politicians’ Week in Visby.

The woman, a prominent professional within Swedish psychiatry, was stabbed near where Centre party leader Annie Loof had been due to hold a news conference.

While not initially identified publicly as an intended victim in the case, Loof was in August appointed a plaintiff’s counsel.

Prosecutor Henrik Olin, after pressing charges, confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that Loof was the intended victim in the “preparation of terrorist crime through the preparation of murder” charge.

“His view on the suspicion of terrorist crime through murder and preparation of terrorist crime through the preparation of murder, his lawyer has said earlier, is that he is prepared to assume responsibility for these crimes,” Olin said.

The indicted man’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Loof, who stepped down as party leader in September, said on Tuesday on Facebook that being a subject of the ongoing legal process was deeply affecting her and her family.

“It’s stunning and almost unreal to hear about the perpetrator’s motives and preparations,” she said. “I hope this can be a real eye-opener for all of us about what kind of society we want to have.”

Olin said on Tuesday the investigation showed the man had planned to attack other people as well, including journalists and politicians, but the prosecutor was able to show that the 33-year-old had made preparations only to attack Loof.

“He scouted the premises during Almedalen, he gathered her programme during the Almedalen week and he on several occasions visited locations she was due to visit,” Olin said.

He said the accused, who has a history of mental illness, had an aversion to Swedish psychiatry. There was nothing to indicate the accused had any accomplices.

The trial will start on Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Thirteen people killed in Russian nightclub fire

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed when a fire tore through a crowded nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m. in Polygon - an entertainment venue with a bar, restaurant and large dance floor - after a man shot a flare gun at the ceiling, the TASS news agency said.
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. said to prod Kyiv on talks

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Reuters

British PM to raise hunger striker Abd el-Fattah's case during COP27

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will raise the case of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah with Egypt's leadership during the COP27 climate summit that opened on Sunday, the same day Abd el-Fattah said he would stop drinking water.
TheConversationAU

Model minorities and murder: Tracey Lien investigates the Vietnamese Cabramatta of the 1990s

Bruce Lee famously gave the advice, “research your own experience”. In her debut novel, All That’s Left Unsaid, Tracey Lien researches her experience to convey the emotional complexity of Vietnamese refugee and immigrant experiences in Australia. Lien was born and raised in South Western Sydney, and grew up in 1990s Cabramatta, where her enthralling murder mystery is set. She earned her Masters of Fine Arts at the University of Kansas and worked as a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Review: All That’s Left Unsaid – Tracey Lien (HQ Fiction) A ‘model minority’ and drug crimes In the opening pages of the novel, narrator...
Reuters

Putin says West sows nonsense about history

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany.
Reuters

Five women found dead in violent Mexican state

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Five women were found dead in a central Mexican state suffering from a wave of violent crime against women, local authorities said on Friday. Their bodies were found on Friday morning in the city of Cuautla, Morelos, which borders Mexico City. The women were likely killed in disputes linked to organized crime, Morelos' attorney general Uriel Carmona told news network Milenio.
Reuters

Haiti police end gang blockade at fuel terminal, government says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of the Varreux fuel terminal and ended a gang blockade that had halted distribution of petroleum products, the Haitian government said on Thursday, adding that fuel distribution will resume on Monday.
Reuters

Ukrainian forces brace for bloody fight for Kherson

FRONTLINE WEST OF KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oleh, the commander of a Ukrainian mechanized infantry unit dug into trenches west of Kherson, is confident his Russian foes will be forced to abandon the strategic port by winter weather, logistical logjams and the threat of encirclement.
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy