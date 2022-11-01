Read full article on original website
WTRYFL Playoffs in Coleman Saturday
On Saturday November 5th Coleman will be hosting the first round of playoffs for the WTRYFL (West Texas Rural Youth Football League)! Coleman has two teams that have advanced to the playoffs this year. The flag team and the pee wee team! We would like for everyone to come cheer these future bluecats on to a victory and to advance to the super bowl! The flag boys will start at 8am. The pee wee boys play at 4pm. Concession will be available. GO BLUECATS !!!
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluecats vs Bangs - November 3, 2022
Coleman beat Bangs 47-0 in the final district game on Thursday. (Photos by Derrick Stuckly, BrownwoodNews.com) Your Bluecats are heading to Ft. Worth Castleberry next Thursday, November 10th, to take on the Alvord Bulldogs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00, and if you can’t join in person, you can following along on KOXE.com and the KOXE App.
Ramirez Competed at State Cross Country Meet Friday
Coleman Junior Jacob Ramirez competed at the State Meet in Round Rock on Friday. Ramirez placed 24th out of 147 runners with a time of 18:18. Congratulations on your success in getting to the State meet! CLICK HERE to see full 2A Boys results, as well as other divisions that ran today.
Early Voting - 32% of Registered Voters SO FAR!
A total of 1,944 people have completed the early voting process for Coleman County!! One more day of Early Voting left - Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Coleman County Courthouse. According to County Clerk Stacey Mendoza, there are currently 5991 Registered Voters for Coleman County, which means that as of Thursday, 32.4% of registered voters have exercised their right to elect their chosen representatives. Today is last day to vote early, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. See one of the photos above for voting places on Tuesday. CLICK HERE for more local information on voting.
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
Deadline Nears for Operation Christmas Child
The collection date for your filled shoeboxes is Thursday, November 17th. Please bring your filled shoeboxes to the First Baptist Church or Grammer's by that date. Call Colette Tabor at 325-214-5411 if you have any questions. Have fun filling your shoeboxes!. Samaritan’s Purse is a multi-faceted Christian ministry. From rendering...
