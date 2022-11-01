A total of 1,944 people have completed the early voting process for Coleman County!! One more day of Early Voting left - Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Coleman County Courthouse. According to County Clerk Stacey Mendoza, there are currently 5991 Registered Voters for Coleman County, which means that as of Thursday, 32.4% of registered voters have exercised their right to elect their chosen representatives. Today is last day to vote early, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. See one of the photos above for voting places on Tuesday. CLICK HERE for more local information on voting.

2 DAYS AGO