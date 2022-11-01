ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park

Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
WRAL News

Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation

DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
cbs17

59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
DURHAM, NC

