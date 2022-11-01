Read full article on original website
Woman charged in Raleigh stabbing that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Raleigh Police said an altercation between three women left one dead, one injured and the other behind bars.
Greensboro officer shoots passenger during ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens
The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on Market Street has been identified. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It happened at 11:02 p.m. Greensboro police...
Durham police investigate early morning shooting that left 1 dead
The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham.
Man shot at, followed home in Durham daytime road rage incident, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators in Durham are working to locate a suspect who is believed to be tied to a road rage call that escalated to a rolling gunfire situation on Oct. 28. On Friday, the Durham Police Department said the incident took place in the area of...
Young woman charged with murder after shooting cousin ‘multiple times’ in deadly Harnett County shooting, deputies say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies say a woman is being charged with murder after shooting her cousin multiple times and killing him. On Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a home on Elmon Gilchrist Lane in Erwin in reference to a reported trespassing with shots fired.
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of woman near Durham’s Hillside Park
Durham police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in Durham last week. Richard Bowens, 57, of Durham is charged with concealment/failure to report a death, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen goods, police announced Friday. He is being held in the Durham...
Almost 60 arrests made in Durham in weeklong operation
DURHAM, N.C. — A multi-agency operation announced Thursday led to almost 60 arrests in Durham in a 10-day span. Operation Washout is a local, statewide and national initiative targeting offenders, especially those who committed violent crimes. The operation combines the work of multiple law enforcement agencies to quickly remove dozens of criminals off the streets in a span of only a week.
3 arrested in Durham ‘Operation Washout’ connected to February homicides, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department. On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.
Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death on Halloween night in Raleigh
Raleigh police said a male juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting death of Xzavion Lawton.
Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
Store clerk locked in bathroom during shootout in Circle K and Food Lion in Clayton
Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting outside in the parking lot.
Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident
A 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in an apparent road-rage shooting near Hillsborough on Monday night.
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
Woman killed after crash on Bryan Boulevard near Westridge Road, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down a busy highway was fatal, Greensboro Police Department confirms. On Oct. 26, just before 9 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash near Westridge Road on Bryan Boulevard. According to police Hollyn Essa, 55, of Greensboro, was driving westbound on Bryan Boulevard and left the road, […]
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask for community's help finding suspect vehicle
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident. According to a social media post shared on Friday, the suspect reportedly fired a gun at a victim and followed him home. Police...
Clayton mom struck in Halloween hit-and-run; driver gets DWI charge
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two out trick-or-treating with her kids Halloween night was hit by a DWI driver in an SUV that fled the scene and was captured later with above-legal alcohol levels, according to Clayton police. Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her...
