Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
Gadirova gold seals Britain's best ever gymnastics worlds haul
Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women's floor to seal the hosts' best ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday. Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation's final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.
BBC
Italy stops adult male migrants from disembarking
Italy's new far-right government has prevented 35 men from leaving a migrant ship which has been requesting access to an Italian port for two weeks. Minors and people with medical issues were allowed to disembark in Sicily. The Humanity 1 was one of four vessels carrying migrants waiting for permission...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Comments / 0