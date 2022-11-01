ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

WAFB.com

Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight

Hundreds of thousands of items have been recalled including shoes and air fresheners. A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Back to the St. Tammany markets

Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish, but their offerings vary from week to week and from market to market, depending on individual vendors. In addition to locally grown or produced or crops and animal products, many markets also include art and other handcrafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations. The markets have individual policies, so always check each market’s contact information for schedule changes or other updates.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

How Rouses Markets keeps growing despite supply chain headaches

Family-owned Rouses Markets this week announced it purchased a shopping center in Picayune, Mississippi, where it plans to open a new supermarket in 2024. The Gulf Coast grocer, which currently operates 64 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, has several more locations in the pipeline. But Charles Merrell, Rouses’ VP of corporate development, told WGB that supply chain disruptions are causing a “logistics nightmare” as the company tries to open new markets.
PICAYUNE, MS
MySanAntonio

Missing Alvin ISD teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

