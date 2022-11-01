Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish, but their offerings vary from week to week and from market to market, depending on individual vendors. In addition to locally grown or produced or crops and animal products, many markets also include art and other handcrafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations. The markets have individual policies, so always check each market’s contact information for schedule changes or other updates.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO