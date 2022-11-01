Read full article on original website
Your guide to the L.A. city controller election: Paul Koretz vs. Kenneth Mejia
Two candidates for city controller, Councilmember Paul Koretz and accountant Kenneth Mejia, are locked in one of the most negative campaigns in L.A. this year.
Your guide to Prop. 29 on California kidney dialysis centers
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 29.
Exploring the riddle of California's 450-mile-long congressional district
California’s 3rd Congressional District stretches 450 miles from Death Valley to Tahoe and past Sacramento suburbs. Residents ask what they have in common.
L.A.'s winter homeless shelter gets an upgrade: motel vouchers
The Los Angeles winter shelter program opened Nov. 1 with fewer than half as many locations but a new plan to offer motel vouchers on the most inclement nights.
The Valley is where L.A.'s mayoral race could be won or lost
The vote-rich San Fernando Valley is essential to the mayoral hopes of both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso. Recent polling shows the two essentially tied among likely voters.
Campaigning in New Mexico, Biden aims to ease voters' economic anxieties
On a campaign stop in New Mexico, the president argued that voting for Democrats is in Americans’ economic interest.
Column: Newsom rejects every local homeless plan in state, demanding more ambition
Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce that he is rejecting local homeless action plans from all 75 state applicants seeking hundreds of millions in funding, demanding higher goals to reduce the number of unsheltered people, and those finding permanent housing. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Queen Mary to get $1 million more in repairs ahead of reopening in Long Beach
Millions of dollars have been poured into repairing the Queen Mary, which was closed due to the pandemic in 2020 and is expected to reopen this year.
State clears LAPD officers in the fatal shooting of man on Hollywood Boulevard
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office has cleared two LAPD officers of criminal wrongdoing in the July 2021 fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man, the office said Thursday.
California launches site to track results of rape kits after police backlogs
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta launches website to track rape test kit results after years of backlogs at police departments.
Review panel: 2 LAPD officers violated policy in shooting suicidal man armed with knife
An LAPD review panel found that two officers violated department policy when they fatally shot an apparently suicidal man, whose sister had called 911 because she was afraid that he might hurt himself. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Catalytic converter theft ring that made hundreds of millions is busted, feds say
The federal operation, the first of its kind coordinated by the U.S. Department of Justice, led to charges against 21 people in five states, including California.
Doubt Declared About Mental Competency of Woman Charged in Pasadena Pickaxe Attack
A doubt was declared on Tuesday in court about the mental competency of a woman who allegedly was caught on surveillance video using a pickaxe to break the windows of a neighbor’s house in Pasadena. Beverly Ann Baker, 65, was charged last week with one felony count of vandalism,...
RSV is on the rise. How to recognize it and treat the symptoms
With Orange County declaring a health emergency due to high RSV cases, concern about the virus is peaking. Here’s what you should know about it.
Widespread rain, heavy winds hit Southern California
Rainfall totals are between a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch across L.A. County, but things are expected to clear out by daybreak, the National Weather Service said.
