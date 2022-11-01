Read full article on original website
Mary Knight-McKenna and Lisa Thompson receive NCICU grant
Mary Knight-McKenna, professor of education and director of masters of education, and Lisa Thompson, adjunct instructor in education, received a $15,600 sub-grant from the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) to develop the Science of Reading program in the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education. NCICU received a...
ENN, student journalists recognized by premier college journalism organizations
Elon News Network won both a Newspaper Pacemaker and an inaugural Multiplatform Pacemaker from the Associated Collegiate Press at the Fall National College Media Convention that was sponsored jointly by ACP, the College Media Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. Ten ENN students attended the conference in Washington, D.C.,...
Amy Overman appointed to Cognitive Neuroscience Society’s Symposium Committee
Amy Overman, assistant dean of Elon College, the College of Arts and Sciences and professor in the Psychology Department and Neuroscience Program, was recently appointed to serve on the Symposium Committee for the 2023 meeting of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society (CNS). CNS is the leading scholarly organization in the field...
Rebecca Kohn selected as Elon University’s next provost
Rebecca Kohn, senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania, has been selected as Elon University’s next provost and vice president for academic affairs following a national search. Kohn will join Elon on Jan. 2, 2023, and succeeds Aswani...
Elon Law professors appointed to roles with N.C. General Statutes Commission
Two Elon Law faculty members will contribute their expertise and guidance to elected leaders over the next few years through service on a state commission that evaluates and drafts legislation for the North Carolina General Assembly. Professor Andy Haile and Assistant Professor Rosa Newman-Ruffin were appointed in September to roles...
CREDE starts Native American Heritage Month with dancing, food and pressing conversation
Authentic fry bread, traditional dancing and attire, and the reality of the “invisible community” were the center of conversation during the Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education’s (CREDE) Native American Heritage Month keynote presentation on Nov. 2. Jennifer Revels Baxter, president of the Guilford Native American...
Jeff Stade ’14 launches transportation tech startup
After spending many years working at tech startups, Jeff Stade ’14 finally took the plunge in 2021 to start one of his own. Living in Philadelphia, he started jawnt with the goal of increasing ridership on public transit. During his time at Elon, Stade split his time between the...
