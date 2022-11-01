ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ELON University

Mary Knight-McKenna and Lisa Thompson receive NCICU grant

Mary Knight-McKenna, professor of education and director of masters of education, and Lisa Thompson, adjunct instructor in education, received a $15,600 sub-grant from the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) to develop the Science of Reading program in the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education. NCICU received a...
ELON, NC
ELON University

ENN, student journalists recognized by premier college journalism organizations

Elon News Network won both a Newspaper Pacemaker and an inaugural Multiplatform Pacemaker from the Associated Collegiate Press at the Fall National College Media Convention that was sponsored jointly by ACP, the College Media Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. Ten ENN students attended the conference in Washington, D.C.,...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Amy Overman appointed to Cognitive Neuroscience Society’s Symposium Committee

Amy Overman, assistant dean of Elon College, the College of Arts and Sciences and professor in the Psychology Department and Neuroscience Program, was recently appointed to serve on the Symposium Committee for the 2023 meeting of the Cognitive Neuroscience Society (CNS). CNS is the leading scholarly organization in the field...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Rebecca Kohn selected as Elon University’s next provost

Rebecca Kohn, senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania, has been selected as Elon University’s next provost and vice president for academic affairs following a national search. Kohn will join Elon on Jan. 2, 2023, and succeeds Aswani...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon Law professors appointed to roles with N.C. General Statutes Commission

Two Elon Law faculty members will contribute their expertise and guidance to elected leaders over the next few years through service on a state commission that evaluates and drafts legislation for the North Carolina General Assembly. Professor Andy Haile and Assistant Professor Rosa Newman-Ruffin were appointed in September to roles...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Jeff Stade ’14 launches transportation tech startup

After spending many years working at tech startups, Jeff Stade ’14 finally took the plunge in 2021 to start one of his own. Living in Philadelphia, he started jawnt with the goal of increasing ridership on public transit. During his time at Elon, Stade split his time between the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy