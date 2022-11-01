Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth to play in seventh edition of The Match, per report
The Match is returning, and this year's edition might be the most star-studded of them all. What began back in 2018 on Thanksgiving with Tiger Woods playing Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head round has endured for four years in many different versions. This one -- with Woods and Rory McIlroy facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- features 24 major championships and four of the best golfers of the last 30 years all on the course together.
golfmagic.com
Pro labels LIV Golf's Patrick Reed "deranged" after American seeks $1bn payout
Eddie Pepperell labelled LIV Golf's Patrick Reed potentially "the most deranged individual on the planet" after news broke the American filed another defamation lawsuit against members of the media, taking his claims to $1bn. In case the news passed you by, Reed's attorney Larry Klayman announced earlier in the week...
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge
Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy shows off impressive trophy room, but needs to find a better place for his FedEx Cups
The thing about racking up trophies like Rory McIlroy is that you need a place to put them. So it should come as no surprise to learn the 23-time PGA Tour winner and four-time major champ has a beautiful room dedicated to his first-place prizes. These awards come in all...
Jim Nantz says he'd like to call the Masters '51 times, as bizarre as that sounds'
Jim Nantz recently announced he’ll call his final Final Four next spring. So does the voice of the Masters have an idea when he’ll make his last drive down Magnolia Lane to cover the event for CBS Sports?. “The Masters, I would like to do it 51 times,...
Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
Golf.com
‘I got paid behind closed doors’: Bubba Watson says he received appearance fees during PGA Tour career
If the civil war that has played out in the golf world in 2022 has delivered one thing in particular, it’s opinions and previously unspoken details. Everyone in pro golf has been asked to share their thoughts, and in the process a lot of back-channel information has been divulged.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?
It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash
Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
You'll be shocked to see LIV Golf's top money earners compared to their earnings on the PGA Tour
Pat Perez is unapologetic for joining LIV Golf and cashing in after more than two decades on the PGA Tour. Though no one feels sorry for a man who won nearly $29 million in prize money in 21 years on the tour, Perez wanted what everyone wants: Less work; more money.
Golf Digest
Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale
One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau announces the death of his father
After years of battling kidney disease, Bryson DeChambeau’s father died on Friday at the age of 63. Bryson announced his father Jon’s death on social media on Saturday and said, “I’m sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life. I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play.”
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Golf.com
Augusta National is hiring! Ranking the 10 best Masters job openings
Golf fans, it’s time to beef up your resume. Augusta National is hiring. Yes, the Tradition Unlike Any Other is beefing up its Temporary Workforce Unlike Any Other, and if you’re looking to get a taste of how the sausage is made at golf’s most beloved event, now’s your chance to see your dream become a reality.
Golf.com
ClubTest Proving Ground: How does PXG’s $219 driver stack up?
Buying a new driver can be expensive, especially when it comes to purchasing one from a major OEM — but with the launch of the 0211 line of metal woods, PXG is offering name-brand gear at extreme value pricing. But the obvious question is how these less expensive clubs...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm just came up clutch with a random act of kindness for Max Homa
Jon Rahm was on hand to help new dad and fellow PGA Tour pro Max Homa after he welcomed the birth of his baby boy. Homa, who now has five PGA Tour wins to his name since 2019, was delighted with the arrival of Cam Andrew Homa on October 30.
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cobra T-Rail hybrid irons with H.O.T. Face technology
For golfers looking to maximize performance with a high launch easy-to-hit iron set, Cobra is here to help with the all-new 3rd generation T-Rail hybrid and iron combo set featuring H.O.T. face technology. The newest version builds on the previous T-Rail design of using hollow body construction through the entire...
Golf Digest
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
Golf.com
‘It sucks not getting to watch some of these guys anymore’: Johnny Manziel shares LIV Golf thoughts
Johnny Manziel might’ve made a name for himself on the gridiron, but these days he spends plenty of time on the golf course. And he’s no weekend hack, either. Rumors have it that he plays near scratch, making him one of the top celebrity golfers in the world.
Comments / 0