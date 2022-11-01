ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth to play in seventh edition of The Match, per report

The Match is returning, and this year's edition might be the most star-studded of them all. What began back in 2018 on Thanksgiving with Tiger Woods playing Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head round has endured for four years in many different versions. This one -- with Woods and Rory McIlroy facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- features 24 major championships and four of the best golfers of the last 30 years all on the course together.
BELLEAIR, FL
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?

It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash

Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
Golf Digest

Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale

One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
Golf Digest

Bryson DeChambeau announces the death of his father

After years of battling kidney disease, Bryson DeChambeau’s father died on Friday at the age of 63. Bryson announced his father Jon’s death on social media on Saturday and said, “I’m sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life. I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play.”
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Golf.com

Augusta National is hiring! Ranking the 10 best Masters job openings

Golf fans, it’s time to beef up your resume. Augusta National is hiring. Yes, the Tradition Unlike Any Other is beefing up its Temporary Workforce Unlike Any Other, and if you’re looking to get a taste of how the sausage is made at golf’s most beloved event, now’s your chance to see your dream become a reality.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

ClubTest Proving Ground: How does PXG’s $219 driver stack up?

Buying a new driver can be expensive, especially when it comes to purchasing one from a major OEM — but with the launch of the 0211 line of metal woods, PXG is offering name-brand gear at extreme value pricing. But the obvious question is how these less expensive clubs...
Golf.com

PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule

Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Cobra T-Rail hybrid irons with H.O.T. Face technology

For golfers looking to maximize performance with a high launch easy-to-hit iron set, Cobra is here to help with the all-new 3rd generation T-Rail hybrid and iron combo set featuring H.O.T. face technology. The newest version builds on the previous T-Rail design of using hollow body construction through the entire...
Golf Digest

QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history

The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy