Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
‘Phil made his choice’: Defending champion Mickelson to miss PGA Tour Champions finale
The feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has engulfed and impacted pro golf so completely, it’s easy to forget how quickly it has all happened. Next week, the senior statesmen of the PGA Tour Champions circuit will face off in the Tour’s season-ending finale, but it’s defending champion Phil Mickelson won’t be there.
Golf.com
‘I came along too early’: Lee Trevino on LIV Golf money, pro golf’s future
WACO, Texas — Lee Trevino won 29 PGA Tour titles in his legendary career, including a half-dozen majors. His total on-course earnings: $3,478,328. My, how times have changed — with the rise of LIV Golf, yes, but also with the PGA Tour’s own hefty purse and bonus boosts.
Golf.com
WATCH: Seamus Power makes ace and TWO additional hole-outs in epic round
Irishman Seamus Power has been on a tear early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his stretch of incredible play may have just reached its peak on Saturday. Power rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 in the third round of the World Wide Technology Match Play, but it’s the eye-opening way in which he made that 63 that’s worth every golf fan’s attention.
Golf.com
LPGA pro goes OFF on back nine to become first Scottish winner in 11 years
The game of golf was born in Scotland, but the LPGA Tour had to travel all the way to Japan to get its first Scottish champion in over a decade. Scottish veteran Gemma Dryburgh had a lights-out weekend at this week’s TOTO Japan Classic, firing back-to-back 65s at Seta Golf Club to reach 20 under and capture her very first LPGA victory by a four-shot margin.
Comments / 0