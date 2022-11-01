Irishman Seamus Power has been on a tear early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his stretch of incredible play may have just reached its peak on Saturday. Power rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 in the third round of the World Wide Technology Match Play, but it’s the eye-opening way in which he made that 63 that’s worth every golf fan’s attention.

