Golf.com

WATCH: Seamus Power makes ace and TWO additional hole-outs in epic round

Irishman Seamus Power has been on a tear early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and his stretch of incredible play may have just reached its peak on Saturday. Power rocketed up the leaderboard with an eight-under 63 in the third round of the World Wide Technology Match Play, but it’s the eye-opening way in which he made that 63 that’s worth every golf fan’s attention.
LPGA pro goes OFF on back nine to become first Scottish winner in 11 years

The game of golf was born in Scotland, but the LPGA Tour had to travel all the way to Japan to get its first Scottish champion in over a decade. Scottish veteran Gemma Dryburgh had a lights-out weekend at this week’s TOTO Japan Classic, firing back-to-back 65s at Seta Golf Club to reach 20 under and capture her very first LPGA victory by a four-shot margin.

