One man is behind bars as deputies in Laclede County investigate a string of burglaries in the area. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Moore, 44, was arrested for receiving stolen property while at a laundry mat in Lebanon Friday. Officers say after they arrested Moore, they were led to a motel room in Conway where they found property from three different burglaries in Laclede County. The burglaries occurred in Eldridge on October 7, in the Russ area on October 26, and in the Conway area last week. Deputies say Moore’s vehicle was caught on video near two of the burglaries, displaying license plates stolen from Camdenton and Lebanon. Moore is named as a suspect in at least burglary in Lebanon and is wanted in Texas for a parole violation. Authorities say he has an extensive criminal history in several states.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO