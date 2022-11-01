Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
One man arrested in Laclede County in connection to string of burglaries
One man is behind bars as deputies in Laclede County investigate a string of burglaries in the area. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Moore, 44, was arrested for receiving stolen property while at a laundry mat in Lebanon Friday. Officers say after they arrested Moore, they were led to a motel room in Conway where they found property from three different burglaries in Laclede County. The burglaries occurred in Eldridge on October 7, in the Russ area on October 26, and in the Conway area last week. Deputies say Moore’s vehicle was caught on video near two of the burglaries, displaying license plates stolen from Camdenton and Lebanon. Moore is named as a suspect in at least burglary in Lebanon and is wanted in Texas for a parole violation. Authorities say he has an extensive criminal history in several states.
kjluradio.com
Owensville man arrested on drug charges after assaulting deputies with fire extinguisher
A Gasconade County man is taken into custody after assaulting numerous law enforcement officers who were serving a search warrant at his home. The incident started Thursday afternoon at the home of Thomas Hyde of Owensville. Deputies went to Hyde’s home to serve multiple outstanding felony warrants out of Franklin County.
kjluradio.com
Skeletal human remains found in Crawford County
Human remains are recovered in Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports it was called to the 4100 block of the North Service Road in west Sullivan on Friday after receiving a report that possible human remains had been located. Members of the sheriff’s department and their Criminal Investigations Division responded to the area and located skeletal human remains.
krcgtv.com
Man arrested after 'narcotics incident' at Jefferson City gas station
A man was arrested at a Jefferson City gas station after emergency crews tending to him saw he was hiding a gun. Someone called emergency crews to the Casey's General Store at 102 Eastland Drive on Friday afternoon for a medical emergency. A man was slumped over the steering wheel...
krcgtv.com
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
kjluradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff's Office defends tainted-candy warning ... no new cases surface
The investigation into possible tainted candy handed out in Morgan County continues, but officials say it appears at this time that there are no more cases. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release on Wednesday, warning residents of candy that might have possibly been tampered with that was handed out at trunk or treats in Stover, Laurie, and Gravois Mills. One person was treated and released from a local hospital after attending those events.
84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 4a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Betty L. Schulze, 84, Iberia, was northbound on MO 13 at MO 6 in Gallatin. The driver failed to stop at...
myozarksonline.com
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posts precaution to social media about Halloween candy after man required medical attention
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a precaution on Facebook about candy that was possibly tampered with after a man needed medical attention at 1 a.m. Wednesday. The post warned residents to examine candy received from three trunk-or-treat events in Laurie, Stover and Gravois Mills, which occurred Oct. 29, 30 and The post Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posts precaution to social media about Halloween candy after man required medical attention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man was charged in federal court Tuesday on suspicion of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell is in federal The post Jefferson City man faces federal drug charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Cole County Sheriff’s Office: Man assaults minor, leads deputies on chase, tries to escape from patrol car
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man faces several charges after allegedly assaulting a minor and leading law enforcement on a chase on Saturday. First-degree assault of a special victim. Resisting arrest. Escaping from custody while under arrest. He was also charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault,...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Some Cole County homes without 911 service via landlines
UPDATE: Service to the area has been restored. A cut fiber cable is limiting 911 services in a portion of Cole County. The Jefferson City Police Department reported this morning that the outage is only affecting landline phones in the Centertown area. Those living in that area that have home phone service provided by Bright Speed, Lumen, or CenturyLink may be unable to call 911.
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking
A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
kwos.com
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County tainted-candy scare was triggered by marijuana consumption
It appears it was marijuana consumption that led to allegations of tainted candy being distributed in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday, saying they’d interviewed the 37-year-old alleged victim earlier that day about the incident. The man told investigators that he’d had stomach flu the week before the reaction. He admitted that other members of his family had eaten the candy with no ill effects.
kjluradio.com
Dixon man arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.
Highway 179 in Cole County reopened after crash
Highway 179 in Cole County has reopened after a crash closed it Thursday morning. The post Highway 179 in Cole County reopened after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Mexico man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to multiple charges. Myron Mahaney, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
KTTS
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
Comments / 0