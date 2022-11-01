Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized
ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
The most impressive player on the Lakers roster hasn’t even been close
The Los Angeles Lakers started the season off on a horrible foot, losing each of the team’s first five games of the season. However, back-to-back wins have boosted the morale in Los Angeles as fans are confident that there is at least something here with the team to be excited about.
Nets reportedly set conditions needed before Kyrie Irving can return
Irving was suspended by the Nets for "no less than five games." Kyrie Irving remains suspended by the Nets for refusing repeated opportunities to apologize or denounce antisemitism after he shared a link of an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed. While Irving finally apologized on his Instagram after the...
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
ACC football power rankings: Why NC State made a huge jump and Clemson is No. 1
Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings heading into week 11 of the college football season. 1. Clemson (8-1, 6-1 ACC) The Tigers remained at No. 1 despite a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame. Clemson still clinched the ACC Atlantic division after Syracuse’s loss to Pitt. ...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0