ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Nail Piercings: The Noughties Manicure Revival We Never Knew We Needed

Victoria Beckham caused a sensation when she debuted a pierced French manicure during her Spice Girls days, and Kim Kardashian all but brought back nail piercings with an OTT take in 2017, but this week sees the look reemerge in its most wearable iteration yet. Nail icon Iram Shelton - a go-to pro for the likes of Addison Rae and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - took to Instagram to showcase her own pierced nails, to much enthusiasm in the comments section. 'How CUTE!', raved one Instagrammer, 'obsessed,' said another.
Grazia

And Just Like That: The Return Of The Hat That Caused Behind The Scene Divisions

Don't put away your Manolos just yet girls! Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back to filming The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That in New York. This week Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming the show sporting an oversized lace brimmed straw hat. She also wore a stunning white Vivienne Westwood jumpsuit and platform heels. This comes a year after this specific hat caused tensions between her and showrunner, Michael Patrick King.

Comments / 0

Community Policy