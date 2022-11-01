Victoria Beckham caused a sensation when she debuted a pierced French manicure during her Spice Girls days, and Kim Kardashian all but brought back nail piercings with an OTT take in 2017, but this week sees the look reemerge in its most wearable iteration yet. Nail icon Iram Shelton - a go-to pro for the likes of Addison Rae and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - took to Instagram to showcase her own pierced nails, to much enthusiasm in the comments section. 'How CUTE!', raved one Instagrammer, 'obsessed,' said another.

