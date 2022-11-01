Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue
Amy's comment came in the middle of an anecdote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
Grazia
Nail Piercings: The Noughties Manicure Revival We Never Knew We Needed
Victoria Beckham caused a sensation when she debuted a pierced French manicure during her Spice Girls days, and Kim Kardashian all but brought back nail piercings with an OTT take in 2017, but this week sees the look reemerge in its most wearable iteration yet. Nail icon Iram Shelton - a go-to pro for the likes of Addison Rae and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - took to Instagram to showcase her own pierced nails, to much enthusiasm in the comments section. 'How CUTE!', raved one Instagrammer, 'obsessed,' said another.
44 Teeny Tiny Little Things That Were So, So Important To Millennials 20 Years Ago That Now Mean Nothing
Because there was no greater joy than turning to the TV Guide Channel at the exact moment the first channel started scrolling.
Grazia
And Just Like That: The Return Of The Hat That Caused Behind The Scene Divisions
Don't put away your Manolos just yet girls! Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back to filming The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That in New York. This week Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming the show sporting an oversized lace brimmed straw hat. She also wore a stunning white Vivienne Westwood jumpsuit and platform heels. This comes a year after this specific hat caused tensions between her and showrunner, Michael Patrick King.
Comments / 0