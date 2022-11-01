Read full article on original website
Mary Elenor Holbert (March 26, 1925 – November 3, 2022)
Mary Elenor (Fanok) Holbert, 97, died of natural causes early Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyo. She lived in Rock Springs, Wyo., for 60 years prior to her death. She was born March 26, 1925, to Rusyn and Ukrainian immigrant...
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard (March 22, 1936 – November 1, 2022)
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, age 86, of Rock Springs Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes, in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022. A “Family Gathering” is in the planning stages for next summer in her honor. Everyone is invited to a short graveside service on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street.
Wyo4News Insights – Rock Springs Police Department
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Sweetwater County Junior Youth of the Year announced
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Aurelia Corbin has been selected as the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County 2022 Jr. Youth of the Year. On November 2, Aurelia competed against 9 other Jr Youth from Clubs around the State of Wyoming including; Douglas, Casper, Dubois, Campbell County, Buffalo, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Riverton, and FE Warren Air Force Base.
Rock Springs winner of “Paint the Town Pink” recognized
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses. This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River. Paint the Town Pink supports...
Shane Matthew Smart (February 20, 1978 – October 29, 2022)
Shane Matthew Smart, 44, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Shane died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson (February 19, 1939 – October 28, 2022)
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson, 83, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
Mountain View vs. Lyman in volleyball championship/Lyman football ends
November 5, 2022 — It will be a rematch of last year’s 3A Wyoming State High School Volleyball Championship finals when top-rated Mountain View takes on defending champion and second-ranked Lyman today in Casper. On Friday, the title rematch was set up with Mountain View’s 3-1 semi-final win...
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 10/20/2022 –...
Green River swimmers off to sizzling start at 3A State Championships
November 4, 2022 — The Green River girls’ swim team is off to a fast start in defense of their 3A state championship. On Thursday in Laramie, the Lady Wolves sophomore Tanith Smith and freshman Tavia Arnell recorded the fastest times in two races each while also being part of relay teams that also finished with top times in the preliminaries.
Prospectors hold on for Saturday hockey win
November 6, 2022 — It was a much tighter contest Saturday night for Rock Springs, but in the end, the result was another victory as the Prospectors hung on for a 3-2 win over Rogue Valley. Friday night Rock Springs defeated the Royals 6-2. A third game between the two teams will take place this morning at 10:35 at the Ice Arena.
Mountain View wins volleyball title/Lady Tigers finish swim season
November 6, 2022 — Mountain View defeated defending champion Lyman 3-2 in Saturday’s finals of the 3A Wyoming High School Volleyball Championships in Casper. The Buffalos entered the tournament as the state’s top-rated 3A team. As expected, the match between the two rivals was back and forth,...
Road closure notice in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 5 – November 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 6, 2022
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West-southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming east-southeast in the afternoon. Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between midnight and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
