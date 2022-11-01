"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek," the Saturday Night Live alum said of the assault by an unidentified assailant last month Chris Redd is ready to discuss the assault he endured recently in New York City. In a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about the incident where he was struck in the face by an unidentified assailant before entering The Comedy Cellar to perform his gig last month. Describing it as the "surprise party...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO