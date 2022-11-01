Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chris Redd Details Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show: 'It Was Just So Much Blood'
"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek," the Saturday Night Live alum said of the assault by an unidentified assailant last month Chris Redd is ready to discuss the assault he endured recently in New York City. In a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about the incident where he was struck in the face by an unidentified assailant before entering The Comedy Cellar to perform his gig last month. Describing it as the "surprise party...
Post Malone Drew a Tattoo for Fan During NY Concert and She 'Could Not Believe' Her Sign Worked
Post Malone is known for his many tattoos — and he's helping one fan build an ink collection of her own!. Though many fans bring signs to concerts hoping to catch the attention of their favorite artists, few actually do. Enter Rita Regan, a Post Malone fan who got the "Circles" singer, 27, to draw her most recent tattoo for her at one of his shows.
Everything to Know About the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
If there's one thing synonymous with Turkey Day — aside from the delicious bird itself — it's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the annual event that's set to make its anticipated return down the streets of New York City this month. And you know what that means! High-flying...
Kenya's Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi Win 51st New York City Marathon
This year, more than 50,000 runners participated in the 51st running of the 26.2-mile race Tens of thousands of runners made their way through the streets of New York City on Saturday, as they participated in the 51st New York City Marathon. The first runner across the finish line was Evans Chebet, 33, of Kenya in 2 hours 8 minutes 41 seconds, The New York Times reported. Chebet previously won in Boston and now scored a victory in New York. Sharon Lokedi, 28, of Kenya won the women's...
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Address Pregnancy Rumors Following Wedding
Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt is setting the record straight about pregnancy rumors. After her surprise wedding to Joe Amabile at City Hall in New York City last week, there's been speculation online that the couple may be expecting, which the pair addressed directly in a wedding-themed Q&A YouTube video shared on Thursday.
Kerry Washington's $4,000 Leather Pants Have the Same Edgy Detail as These Leggings That Start at $20
We found comfy moto leggings from Amazon, Spanx, Nordstrom, and Free People Ever see someone wearing an outfit that makes your jaw literally drop? That's exactly what happened when Kerry Washington paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. The Reasonable Doubt star strutted into the New York City venue wearing an all-black look that turned heads — and it came at a price. Washington combined a couple of cold weather trends Hollywood has been loving recently, including a $4,850 wool Balmain blazer in...
Alleged Fugitive Captured After He Is Spotted by Off-Duty Officer as They Both Vacationed at Disney World
Police say Quashon Burton, 31, had been on the since last year after he was accused of fraudulently applying for $150,000 in coronavirus relief After running from authorities for almost a year, a Brooklyn man was arrested after being spotted by a federal agent at Disney World. Quashon Burton, 31, fled from his New York City home last year after being charged with stealing four people's identities to make fake coronavirus relief claims. His alleged claims totaled roughly $150,000, according to New York's ABC 7. His MIA status...
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
People
348K+
Followers
57K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0