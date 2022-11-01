Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Friend Nick Cannon on Twitter After TV Host Announces Baby No. 11
Ryan Reynolds is poking fun at his friend Nick Cannon — again!. Following the announcement that Cannon, 42, is expecting his 11th baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds chimed in with a joke. "We're gonna need a bigger bottle," Reynolds, 46, added to a retweet of the...
Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry Was 'Mortified' After Spoiling Her Fiancé's Proposal
Rachel Bradshaw is opening up about how her father Terry Bradshaw played an unexpected role in her engagement to her fiancé Chase Lybbert. The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, detailed how Lybbert asked the NFL legend, 74, for permission to marry her while the family was pumpkin carving at her sister Erin's home.
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Make Playful Video for Daniel Radcliffe in Response to His Crush on Them
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are getting a kick out of being Daniel Radcliffe's childhood celebrity crushes. On The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the Weird actor, 33, was asked by the host whether it's true he had posters of her and Diaz in his room growing up, which he previously admitted to in an interview.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Seems to Shade Drake for Calling Him a 'Groupie' in New Song
Alexis Ohanian — the Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' husband — has responded to Drake's new song lyrics referring to him as a "groupie." On Friday, Drake released a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss. On the track "Middle of the Ocean," the Canadian rapper takes a jab at Ohanian — but he's not standing for it.
Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'
Aaron Carter was found dead on Saturday morning at age 34, PEOPLE confirmed Celebrities across the entertainment world are mourning Aaron Carter, the former child star that released a 3X platinum album at just 13 years old, who was found dead on Saturday at 34. The musician was discovered Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify...
Watch Bitch Sesh Co-Host Casey Wilson Try Interning for RHONY Alum Sonja Morgan
"It was exactly as I expected and more," Wilson tells PEOPLE of her brief time interning for Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan Warning: video above contains explicit language Casey Wilson has just checked off a box on the ultimate Real Housewives of New York City bucket list. The Happy Endings actress — who co-hosts the wildly popular Real Housewives recap podcast Bitch Sesh alongside comedian Danielle Schneider — tried her hand at being one of RHONY star Sonja Morgan's famed interns recently during a trip to the Big Apple,...
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer
The couple got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022 Gabby Windey and her fiancé Erich Schwer are going their separate ways, PEOPLE has confirmed. The reality star, 31, and her fiancé, 29, are ending their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022. The decision to end the relationship comes after Windey revealed that the couple were focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. After being asked whether she and...
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
Millie Bobby Brown said friendship with Enola Holmes 2 costar Henry Cavill comes with "terms and conditions" unlike her connection with Stranger Things cast mates, which has "no boundaries" Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters. The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like...
Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to Stranger Things After Filming Enola Holmes 2
"So now, I'm so obsessed with it," Millie Bobby Brown said of her "deep-rooted fear" about returning to Stranger Things after filming Enola Holmes 2 Millie Bobby Brown is jumping from one onscreen heroine to the next. The Stranger Things star, 18, opened up about her "deep-rooted fear" in returning for the fifth and final season of her breakout Netflix series after filming the streamer's Enola Holmes 2, as she participated in a Q&A at the sequel's New York City premiere this week. She explained that her titular Enola...
Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Last Name and the Name of His Son
The Breaking Bad alum has filed legal documents to officially change his last name to Paul and also change his baby son's name from Casper Emerson to Ryden Caspian Aaron Paul is making it official! The Breaking Bad alum, 43, has filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his seven-month-old baby boy. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the actor has ditched his legal last name, Sturtevant, in favor of Paul. His wife Lauren is also reportedly making the change so that the family will have one...
Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged: 'Thanks for the Well Wishes'
Rebel Wilson is not engaged, but she appreciates all the kind messages. The Senior Year star, 42, responded to reports that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged by denying the reports entirely on her Instagram Story. "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson wrote on her...
Nick Carter Reacts to Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
"God, please take care of my baby brother," the Backstreet Boys member posted on social media Sunday, following the news Aaron died Saturday at the age of 34 Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his brother, Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys member, 42, posted his heartbreak on social media Sunday, following the news Aaron died Saturday at the age of 34. Nick posted several throwback photos of the brothers in their youth with a lengthy caption on Instagram. "My heart has been broken today," the post began....
Jojo Siwa Surprises Girlfriend Avery Cyrus with Romantic Beach Date for 1 Month Anniversary
"Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever," the 19-year-old star gushed on Instagram as she shared a video of their day JoJo Siwa is going all out to celebrate her love. The So You Think You Can Dance judge, 19, surprised her girlfriend Avery Cyrus for their first month anniversary with a romantic beach-side picnic, complete with a tent, balloons, umbrellas, pillows and a table full of flowers and treats. She shared an Instagram Reel with some sweet words for Cyrus, writing...
Ralph Macchio on His Friend and Karate Kid Costar Pat Morita: His Legacy 'Shines Brighter Than Ever'
In a special "What I Wish I Could Tell You" essay, the Cobra Kai star honors his mentor and friend Anyone watching Cobra Kai on Netflix knows: Mr. Miyagi continues to inspire Daniel LaRusso and his family. The same is true for the relationship between Ralph Macchio, 61, and Pat Morita, the man who played Miyagi in the 1984 hit movie The Karate Kid and its sequels — and who died of kidney failure in 2005 at the age of 73. "His impact on my life shines brightly in...
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
Aaron Carter was found dead on Saturday morning at age 34, PEOPLE confirmed Hilary Duff is remembering her ex, Aaron Carter, after his death. Not long after it was confirmed that Carter had died at the age of 34 on Saturday, Duff, 35, mourned the loss and shared her heartbreak over social media. "I am deeply sorry that life was so hard and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," the actress and singer captioned an Instagram post. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent." "Boy, did...
Chris Farley's Brother Kevin Is Creating a Graphic Novel About the Late SNL Star's Youth
The graphic novel, co-authored by Chris Farley's brother Kevin, promises to be a "heartfelt dive into laughter and love" Chris Farley's childhood and rise to fame will come to life in a new graphic novel co-authored by his brother Kevin Farley. Made in collaboration with Z2 Comics, the 2gether actor created Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story alongside co-writer Frank Marraffino, who has written comics for the Marvel Zombies series. The graphic novel will depict stories from Chris and Kevin's childhood. It will also touch upon Chris'...
Zosia Mamet Swapped Horses with Kaley Cuoco's Mom — and It's 'Obsessed with Swedish Fish'
The actress shares candy with her horse after learning her "snack desires" Zosia Mamet's horse has an eclectic palate. In New York Magazine's The Grub Street, which is a reoccurring food diary column from influential people, The Flight Attendant star shared that she recently acquired a new four-legged friend from Kaley Cuoco's mom, Layne. "When I was filming season two of The Flight Attendant in L.A., I would ride with Kaley Cuoco at her barn," the Girls alum said. "Her mom fell in love with my horse, and I...
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Pics of Daughter Nola Bonding with Baby Brother Jones: 'Squad Goals'
Emily Maynard Johnson's kids are the best of friends!. The former Bachelorette, 36, posted a set of sweet pictures on her Instagram Story Friday, showing her 2-year-old daughter Nola Belle hanging out with her newborn baby son, Jones West. In one snap, Nola can be seen with her arm around...
Martin Freeman Makes Rare Appearance with His 2 Kids at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
The actor shares son Joe, 16, and daughter Grace, 14, with ex Amanda Abbington Martin Freeman enjoyed a special night out with his kids this week. The actor, 51, appeared at the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Thursday evening alongside girlfriend Rachel Miriam and his two children, son Joe, 16, and daughter Grace, 14. Freeman, who shares his kids with ex Amanda Abbington, stepped out in a maroon suit paired with a white shirt and black tie. His daughter looked chic in a black floor-length bodycon dress paired with open-toe heels...
People
348K+
Followers
57K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0