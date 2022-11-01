Q&A: Apache Junction USD Governing Board candidates on rating superintendent

Five candidates for two Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43 seats have filed signatures to be on the ballot at the Nov. 8 election.

According to the Pinal County Superintendent’s Office, the candidates are Chelsea Connolly, Valerie Fleming, Barbara Kanzler, Dena Kimble and Gail Ross.

AJUSD has three elementary schools, a junior high school and a high school. The district is from Meridian Road on the west to the town of Queen Valley on the east and from the Goldfield Mountains to the north, south into the San Tan Corridor. Communities served include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and unincorporated Pinal County land in-between.

As the election nears, the Independent is conducting Q&As with each candidate to get their opinions on various topics.

In this, the sixth and last installment, we ask candidates, “The school board evaluates the AJUSD superintendent. How do you rate Heather Wallace’s performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?”

As the election gets closer, keep an eye on yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent for more from the Q&A series.

***

Chelsea Connolly

Chelsea Connolly, 36, has worked at Academy Mortgage Corp. for 12 years. Education includes high school, college and an MLO license.

The school board evaluates the AJUSD superintendent. How do you rate Heather Wallace’s performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: Heather Wallace was the best choice for the superintendent position and has so far exceeded my expectations. She is the hardest worker I know and her dedication to this district is beyond compare. She only has one year under her belt as superintendent, but I am confident that under her leadership we will see great things happening over the next few years. AJUSD is in good hands.

***

Valerie Fleming

Valerie Fleming, 32, was a special education teacher at Apache Junction High School for the last four years and is currently working as a special education teacher with another school. She declined the contract with the district that she was offered for this school year in order to run for the school board instead. Fleming has a master’s of education degree in special education.

She is on Facebook @votevaleriefleming. Her website is votevaleriefleming.com .

The school board evaluates the AJUSD superintendent. How do you rate Heather Wallace’s performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: Approaches. I have worked under her for the last four years and she was a kind supervisor, and tried to appear supportive. I rate her as “approaching” because she is part of the issue with lack of transparency, and directly contributes to the community’s loss of trust in the district. The district already suffered massive loss of trust after the end of the four-day school week and a previous administration’s embezzlement allegations, which occurred before her time as superintendent, but her actions since taking the role have only added to the growing list of grievances. Her present solution is to micromanage staff to the point of making the administrators — vice principals and principals — ineffective because their time is spent babysitting educators who already excel at their careers. Wallace operates under the guise of cloaks and veils, and then wonders why the light of progress dances just outside of reach.

***

Barbara Kanzler

Barbara “Ms. K” Kanzler, 65, retired in May 2021 from AJUSD. She has a masters degree in education administration, a masters degree in special education and is a certified student assistance counselor.

The school board evaluates the AJUSD superintendent. How do you rate Heather Wallace’s performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: Heather Wallace’s first year as superintendent has been one full of challenges. These include the outbreak of COVID-19, the lack of staff retention and budgetary restraints that coincide with the non-support of an override vote. Wallace meets my expectations as she builds a very dedicated and committed staff. COVID-19 has presented setbacks in academic and vocational settings that are felt by all of our state districts. Wallace’s staff has met these challenges in a collaborative and exemplary fashion. Wallace has an excellent work ethic and her integrity as a leader remains her greatest asset.

***

Dena Kimble

Dena Kimble, 57, is owner of Liberty Case Inc. and manager of Kimble Law Firm. Education includes American Institute of Interior Design, 2007; and Institute of Paralegal Studies, 1996.

The school board evaluates the AJUSD superintendent. How do you rate Heather Wallace’s performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: As a relatively new superintendent, Heather Wallace is meeting the level of performance required at AJUSD. Upon taking office, Wallace was faced with a variety of issues and challenges existing in our district. Although there is always room for improvement, Wallace has worked to utilize district resources in a more efficient manner, has taken steps to decrease turnover, attract new employees and instill a sense of pride at AJUSD. Wallace also has encouraged our teachers to challenge students, motivate them to remain in school and maintain our graduation rate.

***

Gail Ross

Gail Ross, 64, works at Woolf Eye Care in Gilbert. She has an associates degree in applied science.

The school board evaluates the AJUSD superintendent. How do you rate Heather Wallace’s performance as superintendent: Exceeds, meets, approaches, or far falls below the level of performance required and why?: Since I am not on the board, I spoke to a school board member who told me Wallace was new to the position. Her most recent evaluation stated that she was meeting expectations. If elected, I plan on working closely with her.