ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Mexico's factories grow for 2nd month in a row; inflation bites again

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's manufacturing sector grew, albeit slightly, for the second straight month in October, though challenges persisted, as stubbornly high inflation was one of several factors weighing on demand, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (MXPMIM=ECI) remained unchanged at 50.3 in October, from the same level in September. Importantly, that is above the key 50-threshold that separates growth from contraction.

Mexico's factories shrank for more than 2-1/2 years starting in March 2020 due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The index hit a record low of 35.0 in April 2020 during the height of the country's pandemic-related lockdowns.

Survey data for October showed that output slipped as inflationary pressures, cash flow problems and material shortages dampened client demand.

"Demand, supply and cash shortfalls continued to prevent a recovery of the Mexican manufacturing industry," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Clients again reduced orders due to inflationary pressures, liquidity squeezes and low sales at their end, while goods producers cut input purchasing and focused on destocking in order to free-up working capital," De Lima added.

Mexican headline annual inflation in the first half of October inched down to 8.53% from 8.64% in the second half of September, but still remained near its highest level in more than two decades.

De Lima noted that input scarcity, the war in Ukraine, energy price volatility and transportation difficulties pushed up cost inflation in October.

There was some positive news for Mexican factories, as firms were on average optimistic that output levels would be higher in a year's time.

"But worries over insolvency risks and unrelenting inflationary pressures dampened confidence," De Lima added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Five women found dead in violent Mexican state

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Five women were found dead in a central Mexican state suffering from a wave of violent crime against women, local authorities said on Friday. Their bodies were found on Friday morning in the city of Cuautla, Morelos, which borders Mexico City. The women were likely killed in disputes linked to organized crime, Morelos' attorney general Uriel Carmona told news network Milenio.
Reuters

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, sources say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, three sources said on Thursday, ending a standoff that had triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention.
Reuters

Biden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up

SAN DIEGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a meeting with oil companies has not been scheduled, after earlier saying he was planning to talk to the firms to complain about their record profits while gas prices remain high.
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy